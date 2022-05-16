Government's carbon-cutting policies fail to impress climate activists

Even with fresh cash to persuade Kiwis to part with petrol cars, the Government has failed to impress many climate activists with the first-ever Emissions Reduction Plan.

Notably, the Government backed down over a policy ending new connections to the fossil gas network. The Climate Change Commission wanted all new houses to have electric stoves and heating beyond a certain date. That policy is absent from the plan.

The key surprise was a $569m fund to assist low- and middle-income Kiwis to swap their old petrol car in for a cleaner alternative. Other policies that received significant cash – such as $350 million for cycleways, footpaths and bus shelters – were anticipated.

A week ago, the Government announced the scale of the emissions cuts it wants to achieve: all greenhouse gases will fall 7% by 2025; 22% by 2030 and 38% by 2035 (compared to 2019).

Today’s plan covers the first four years. To achieve a cut of 3.1m tonnes annually, the Government will invest in electric cars, safe cycleways and footpaths and electric buses, according to the plan.

Climate activist David Tong​ – a campaign manager at Oil Change International – said the first-ever plan was a “remarkable and historic” moment. At the same time, he believes the budgets and policies don’t go far enough. “We could do so much more.”

When it released the public consultation document in October, the Government admitted its own list of policies didn’t add up to the emissions targets it set itself. It asked the public for their carbon-cutting ideas.

At the same time, some ideas from its independent expert body the Climate Change Commission weren’t heeded – notably, the call to stop connecting new houses to the fossil gas network. This proposal was strongly opposed by the gas sector.

The Government’s back down would leave new homes reliant on fossil fuels, Tong said.

“We need to stop building new fossil gas infrastructure,” he added. “We don’t have time to lock in emissions.”

Instead, the Government said it will develop a “gas transition plan” before the end of 2023 – which would explore opportunities for renewable gases. Tong agreed that low-emissions hydrogen gas would have “limited” use – such as in long-distance trucking.

“It’s hard to see a rationale to use that for cooking or heating homes. Burning gases in your house is associated with health risks and other concerns.”

University of Otago chemistry professor Sally Brooker​ said zero-carbon hydrogen was made using renewable electricity. For that reason, it’s more efficient to use electricity directly. “That is absolutely the best thing you can do. As soon as you have to convert it into anything else… you lose a little bit of energy.”

Even being a hydrogen expert, Brooker chose an electric stove and heating for her new home.

Widespread electrification would require careful management to ensure the grid could meet peak-time demand.

“We just need an and-and-and answer to some of these things, rather than trying to pick a winner.”

Brooker believes green hydrogen is a good option to power long-distance trucks and planes and produce chemicals. As well as creating a gas transition plan, the Government is also planning to create a hydrogen strategy. But it’s “behind the eight-ball” compared to other countries, she added. “Hydrogen is largely ready to rock and roll but we need the rules, the regulations.”

Reducing energy consumption – for example, by boosting insulation so homes require less heating – was also important, she said.

The Government currently pays most of the costs for low-income families to upgrade insulation and buy a heat pump, under its Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme. According to today’s plan, this programme will be expanded.

RICKY WILSON Government policies targeting industrial emissions include a ban on coal boilers – but not for high-temperature heating.

Indigenous rights activist India Logan-Riley​ said the Government “over-consulted but under-listened-to” Māori communities. In the plan, the Government said it wanted diverse input from Māori on climate policy and action. Yet the ideas put forth by these communities were absent from the plan.

“The plan acknowledges the need to create an equitable transition strategy – and that Māori should be a part of that. But… it still hasn’t started that work. It’s not going to be taking care of people and making sure communities are well and flourishing as we start to be affected by some of these policies.”

A robust welfare system – with increased income for people with disabilities and an end to sanctions – and fare-free public transport would support vulnerable people as the country started to transition, Logan-Riley said. Well-housed, well-fed, well-connected people are more resilient.

Iwi had also asked for additional land back, so communities could restore it “for everyone’s wellbeing”.

Logan-Riley (who uses gender-neutral pronouns) said the ambition of the plan was years behind what was currently needed. “We’ve had decades to get ready for this.”

The Government is “very heavily weighing” on the vested interests arguing for the status quo, they added.