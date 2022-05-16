Emissions Reduction Plan: Govt's 100km commitment to safe cycling 'unambitious'

Auckland cycling advocates are disappointed at the Government's commitment to improving cycling safety in its first Emission Reduction Plan.

The Government is committing $1.2 billion over the next four years to transport from the Climate Emergency Response Fund, unveiled on Monday ahead of Thursday’s Budget.

Of that, $350 million is aimed at getting New Zealanders into what the Government calls “cleaner transport choices” and includes the provision of 100km of safer urban cycleways.

Greater Auckland’s Matt Lowrie said the commitment towards mode shift was “welcome”, but the Government needed to be more committed when it came to cycling.

“A lot of what is coming across feels like they're being very unambitious when trying to make changes,” he said.

Auckland Council alone was looking for an extra more than $1.5 billion in funding to deliver its planned network of cycleways over the next decade, he said.

“Even that's not enough to cover everywhere with everywhere that's needed. So, $350 million for the whole country – and only a portion of that is actually for cycleways – is pretty small.”

Bike Auckland chairperson Tony Mitchell said people wouldn’t get on their bikes within cities if it was not safe to do so.

“It's moving in the right direction. But, we still don't have safer infrastructure soon enough, infrastructure that we should have built 10 years ago.”

A 2019 Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency report found fear of riding on the roads was one of the biggest barriers to getting more people on their bikes, with only 24% thinking cycling on public roads with no cycle lanes was safe.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Governments' first Emission Reduction Plan includes 100 kilometres of safe cycleways. (File photo)

Safe infrastructure meant building cycleways with barriers between cyclists and vehicles, he said.

“So if they're serious about reducing traffic and getting people converted to cycling, then we’re going to need key cycleways that people can get from A to B for the majority of journeys.

“We're a long way off that in Auckland as yet.”

It was unclear if the 100km was earmarked for new cycle lanes or improving existing infrastructure.

Mitchell said detailed plans were needed “to liberate Auckland” and convert people from using cars.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said he welcomed the Government’s plan, which “strongly supported” the council’s proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR).

“The Government investment will provide a boost to the funding available to council to deliver many of the initiatives proposed under the CATR – such as improved bus services and better walking and cycling infrastructure.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says there is ‘strong public support’ to make streets safer for cycling.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said there was “strong public support” to move quickly on making streets safer for walking and cycling.

“This helps to unclog our streets, allowing goods and services to move around more efficiently, supporting greater productivity and building our country’s economic prosperity.”

This latest investment was built on the Government committing $6 billion into improving public transport and walking and cycling, and local road and state highway maintenance.

“We know that it will take time to reduce our transport emissions, but today is a meaningful step forward that will result in real change,” Wood said.