Government now has a goal for greening all energy but climate boss is urging caution over natural gas

The head of the independent Climate Change Commission is urging caution by anyone planning to connect a home to the natural (fossil-fueled) gas network, despite the Government balking at setting an end date for new gas hook-ups.

The commission had wanted more certainty for home builders and gas-fitters. However, Energy Minister Megan Woods said the Government was still exploring whether the pipes could be used to carry climate-friendlier gas, such as green hydrogen, to people’s homes.

Climate Change Commission chairperson Rod Carr said people should think carefully before making a call on a new stove or piping in a housing development.

“Let’s just wait and see ... because my understanding is that if you are going to distribute other gases through that pipe network there may be substantial changes in technology required,” he said.

“The fact still remains that people need to judge carefully in their own view about whether they will ever get the return on investment from laying new pipes or buying new fossil appliances.”

However, Carr welcomed the Government’s adoption of a target for renewable energy (not just electricity) – a shift in focus after previous Labour policies focused on hitting 100% renewable electricity.

“It was obviously a hard thing because much had been made of the 100% renewable electricity target. But I'm delighted to see that change,” he said.

New Zealand’s share of renewable electricity generation, such as hydro, wind and solar, is already high by global standards and the commission expects it to get higher, reaching 95% by 2035 even without the Government’s more ambitious 2030 target.

But when all energy is counted – including petrol for non-electric cars, gas for heating, and coal and gas for manufacturing – the share of the country’s energy supply coming from low- or no-emissions renewable sources is only 40%.

That share is even lower – 28% – when only energy consumed by end users (households and industry) is counted and energy lost in transit or consumed by the energy sector itself is excluded.

Tom Lee/Stuff New Zealand has a high share of renewable electricity but the share of all energy coming from renewables is much lower – 28% to 40%.

The Government wants to boost that 28% share to 50% by 2035, but at the same time it needs to grow the supply of electricity to allow people to electrify more things – such as cars and some industrial processes – that are currently fossil-fueled. In tandem, the country’s electricity generation structure needs to move away from relying on regular back-up from burning coal and gas, particularly during dry years when the hydro dams are emptier.

The Government’s new energy target matches a recommendation by the Climate Change Commission, which warned that chasing down the last few percent of renewable electricity to meet a policy target of 100% by 2030 might end up being unnecessarily expensive. It could also have little climate benefit, because it could come at the cost of making greater progress at greening the country’s whole energy mix, the commission warned.

The 50% renewable energy target is not yet backed by a detailed energy plan. There is also a separate plan proposed for the fossil gas sector, sparking concern from Carr that planning might be fragmented.

“We need to make sure this is a cohesive and comprehensive plan for [energy] production and use, not broken up into too many sub-sectors with vested interests and stakeholders protecting their particular form of use of energy,” he said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Cycling on Pioneer Highway tripled since the planter-box trial of a separated cycle lane. Safe lanes are part of a boost in funding to give people cleaner options.

The energy target was unveiled alongside policies covering transport, buildings, farming, landfills, industry and more in New Zealand’s first Emissions Reduction Plan – the Government’s strategy to meet the nation’s first emissions budget of 72.4 million tonnes a year from 2022-25, by shaving 11.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent off emissions.

Some – such as the Clean Car Discount scheme – were continuations of existing policies. Others – such as a “cash for old dunger” car-scrapping scheme to make electric vehicles cheaper for low earners – were new.

The policies will be backed by $2.9 billion from the proceeds of selling carbon credits to polluters under the Emissions Trading Scheme over the next four years.

The Government side-stepped bringing in bans or end dates for importing petrol and diesel cars or announcing dates for congestion pricing in Auckland.

The commission had recommended setting an end date for connecting new houses to the gas network, though it softened its original advice after initially suggesting a date of 2025 to ban most new gas hook-ups.

Energy Minister Megan Woods said the “softening” on gas connections was because the pipelines might be used to carry renewable gas instead – an argument strongly supported by the gas industry and some researchers, but questioned by many independent energy experts.

Along with transport, energy is expected to carry much of the load of cutting emissions over the country’s first emissions budget period, while agriculture won’t shrink its contribution by much until after a price on methane and nitrous oxide emissions comes in, in 2025.

There will be $650 million in the Budget to subsidise businesses to buy more energy-efficient manufacturing equipment and switch from fossil-fuel to low-emissions technology for their heating, boilers and dryers.

There are also moves to pave the way for offshore wind farms to get planning approval.

As for what the Government calls its “aspirational” 100% clean electricity goal, the new plan says it will review this in 2024, before the next Emissions Reduction Plan.

Carr stressed this was only the first iteration of carbon plans.

“The next plan will be a different plan, and one would hope that it will be a better a plan as well, just as our advice will be different and better next time.”