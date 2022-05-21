What does the country's first emissions reduction plan mean for Wellington?

Wellington is already well on the way to employing many of the emissions-reduction tactics suggested in the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan of its own accord – but what would the things suggested actually look like in the capital city?

The country’s first ever Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) has been released, revealing how the Government plans to meet the nation’s first emissions budget of 72.4 million tonnes a year, reducing carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by 11.5 million tonnes of carbon in the next three years.

Greater Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash called the plan “quietly pretty huge”. As well as the more immediately tangible push towards active transport, such as the ability to cash in your car for an electric vehicle or e-bike, it makes some “some pretty majorly structural reforms to planning and funding”.

According to the plan, people will have to travel 20% less by car by 2035 and shift to public transport, cycling and walking, with $350m in the Budget specifically dedicated to “mode-shift” – moving people from high-emitting to low-emitting travel modes.

“The science tells us that limiting global warming to 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels gives us the best chance of avoiding the worst effects,” it says.

READ MORE:

* Climate concerns top of mind for Let's Get Wellington Moving decision makers

* Auckland public transport at risk in funding 'perfect storm'

* Climate funding for business boot camp labelled 'green washing'



Ross Giblin The emissions reduction plan includes measures to make it easier for councils to reallocate street space to buses, bikes and walkers. (File photo)

The policies will be backed by $2.9 billion from the proceeds of selling carbon credits to polluters under the Emissions Trading Scheme over the next four years.

Nash said the plan demonstrated a step change, with “climate and emissions reduction driving transport policy”.

“They’re saying, ‘We’re going to make it easier [for councils] to put in bus priority lanes, more space for people to walk or bike, and less scope for people to hold up the development of safer and better public space for transport’,” Nash sad.

The plan sets new expectations of regional land transport plans (RLTPs), the documents underpinning the funding plan for transport, created by regional councils.

“It basically says if you want money for your transport project, you have to show us how you’re going to reduce driving,” Nash said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Regional Councillor Thomas Nash says the plan is “quietly huge”, setting new boundaries for transport with the climate at the core of growth. (File photo)

Seeing a small pool of funding set aside for mode shift was positive, but “the bigger win is that all crown funding will have to comply with this – that’s every dollar out of the billions and billions that will ever be spent”.

“It definitely stops us moving backward, and supercharges us moving forward.”

The plan promises to set VKT (vehicle kilometres travelled) reduction targets for major urban areas by the end of this year, improve the reach, frequency and quality of public transport, and “deliver major public transport service and infrastructure improvements in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch”.

It also committed Government to paying its share Let’s Get Wellington Moving, Nash said.

SUPPLIED Cycleways and bus priority lanes will create a low-emissions alternative to cars, the plan says – a move Wellington is already making. (File photo)

The plan mentions improving bus driver terms and conditions – something the council had already prioritised. “We’ve worked hard at GW to get bus drivers up to $27 an hour, so it’s really important to see Government chipping in with some funding,” Nash said.

It doesn’t set a date for congestion pricing in our biggest cities, or an end date for importing fossil-fuelled cars.

Patrick Morgan, project manager at New Zealand's national biking charity, Cycling Action Network, said that was disappointing, as it was a known effective way to both cut emissions and generate revenue to support walking and cycling – it had been done in London to support public transport.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cycling Advocates Network project manager Patrick Morgan says it’s great to see a government plan to reduce reliance on cars. (File photo)

However, it was great to see, for the first time ever, a government policy to reduce reliance on cars. With the capital already pushing for this through initiatives such as Paneke Pōneke, “in some ways Wellington is ahead of the pack,” Morgan said.

“To cut emissions, we must cut red tape,” he said. “This plan includes measures to make it easier for councils to reallocate street space.”