The surprising omissions from the Government's climate plan

ANALYSIS: The big winners in yesterday’s Emissions Reduction Plan were businesses keen to ditch a dirty boiler, people wanting to trade in their old petrol car and scientists with ideas to cut agricultural emissions.

But in handing these policies so much cash – the three ideas collectively received $1.5 billion – others missed out. Experts say the Government appears to have ignored far more effective opportunities to cut carbon emissions plus help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Here are the three policies that Stuff expected to see detailed in the plan, but missed the cut (at least this time around):

Home insulation and heat pumps

Insulation, which reduces energy waste, is an easy win, says Andrew Eagles​, chief executive of the Green Building Council. “The cleanest, cheapest form of energy is the energy you don’t use.”

New Zealand homes are under-insulated, compared to other countries. As a result of living in cold, draughty houses, Kiwis are forced to pay extra for electricity and gas bills, or underheat their homes – putting their health at risk.

Higher use of natural gas and LPG – both fossil fuels – for heating increases carbon emissions.

But so does higher electricity use: households collectively turn on their heaters in the late afternoon or early evening in winter, peak time for the electricity grid. Often this demand outstrips what can be provided by hydro dams, geothermal plants and wind farms. So fossil-fuelled generators – including the coal-fired units at Huntly power plant – ramp up to prevent a black-out.

123RF Home insulation reduces the energy required to heat homes – keeping power bills low, boosting health and saving carbon.

Warm, snug homes that require less energy to keep warm could reduce how much fossil fuel is burned in homes and power plants each year.

The Government does have a programme – Warmer Kiwi Homes – to boost the insulation of houses in lower-income areas, and pay for efficient appliances such as heat pumps. It’s mentioned in the plan, but it wasn’t allocated a significant funding boost on Monday. That was disappointing, Eagles said.

“If we want to take people with us through this transition, they need to see some benefits.”

The Green Building Council wants the Government to go further, funding homes to undergo a “deep energy retrofit”. For example, this would include insulation in walls, in addition to the ceiling and underfloor insulation covered under Warmer Kiwi Homes. Energy bills would be halved, Eagles said.

Lower bills could reduce emissions, but also help people – particularly as high inflation is increasing the cost of living. By keeping Kiwis warmer and healthier, the Government would also save money on the health budget, Eagles added. “Every dollar invested [in insulation], you save $5 to $6 in health costs.”

Warmer Kiwi Homes has received funding under previous Budgets, so the Government could announce a top-up when this year’s is released later this week.

Half-priced public transport

The Government cut public transport fares in half for three months, at the same time it reduced excise tax on petrol by 25 cents a litre.

The policy was celebrated by transport activists, including Free Fares – which is campaigning for Community Service Card-holders, tertiary students and under-25s to travel fare-free.

Hana Pilkinton-Ching, of Free Fares, said the results of the trial so far showed that when public transport was more affordable, people used it more frequently.

“This doesn’t just reduce emissions, it also addresses transport poverty,” Pilkinton-Ching said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Public transport requires less energy to move people than private vehicles, and electric-powered modes are even greener.

With the half-price fares offered from the start of April, the public transport policy will expire at the end of June. However, the Government strongly hinted the fate of half-priced fares would be unveiled in May, at or around the time of the Budget.

But yesterday’s plan made little mention of the idea. There was a non-specific pledge to “work with local government to make public transport more affordable, with a particular focus on low-income users”.

University of Auckland environmental health expert Kirsty Wild​ was surprised by the omission. The current scheme has boosted passenger numbers, which had fallen due to the pandemic. “It’s been a really positive move.”

It’s possible the policy has been held back until Budget Day, on Thursday.

“I would love to see it in there,” Wild said. “It just seems like a real win-win for everyone, and gave people a bit of hope that win-win solutions are possible on climate.”

The Government already allocates money each year to public transport. It was set to spend $390m on public transport services and improvements in 2021/22. This is captured in the Transport portfolio.

The half-priced policy was estimated to cost another $25m to $40m, over the three-month span. Using the upper estimate, half-priced fares over the four years of the first carbon budget could cost an extra $640m – roughly what the Government had set aside to help businesses purchase lower-emissions boilers.

The estimates were based on historic passenger numbers, including during pandemic years.

Mina Kerr-Lazenby/Stuff Currently, all fares on buses – as well as trains and ferries – are half price, after the Government responded to rising costs.

Advocates hope the policy would increase passenger numbers. The more effective it is, the more the policy will cost, particularly if additional passengers mean extra services are required.

Fares in New Zealand are comparatively expensive, compared to overseas, Wild said.

Reduced fares would help to ensure the transition was equitable, and could have a greater reach than the EV proposals, she added. “Petrol’s going to get more and more expensive. Lower and middle-income people – who use public transport more when you reduce fares – are particularly going to benefit.”

Efficient light bulbs

LED bulbs might not seem a headline-grabbing policy, but they should be. They offer one of the biggest wins for people’s wallets and also help the environment.

At the moment, shoppers can buy four different types of lightbulb. The traditional incandescent bulb – with the trademark bit of wire in the centre – has the cheapest purchase price. However, it’s also the least efficient, with long-term ramifications for power bills.

Then, there are two moderately efficient bulbs: halogens (typically on the small side) and compact fluorescents (the curly bulbs). Finally, there’s the top of the range: LEDs.

By running on one-fifth of the energy, LEDs offer a “huge increase” in efficiency, said University of Otago physics researcher Michael Jack​.

The least-efficient incandescent bulb will cost $2 at the supermarket, while the LED might be $7.70. But the first bulb will add $15 extra to your power bill in the first year alone, according to bulb manufacturer Philips. Plus, the incandescent will probably need to be replaced sooner.

123rf An LED bulb will cost a few dollars more at the store – but will make up for that by saving electricity and lasting longer.

Jack said it’s hard to know how much extra energy is being consumed by incandescent bulbs. But using modelling from government agencies, he and his colleagues attempted to calculate how much power would be consumed by energy-guzzling bulbs, compared to their highly efficient rivals.

On winter evenings when the electricity grid experiences peak demand, inefficient lights would require an extra 500 megawatts by 2029, the research found. That’s the amount generated by Huntly and Stratford power plants.

Right now, we burn fossil fuels to manage this peak times, though the Government is attempting to find zero-carbon solutions. But the height that demand rises to also matters a great deal to our power bills, Jack said. “You have to build the lines and distribution infrastructure to meet that demand… even if that equipment is only used for a short period.”

The Government has allocated $4.6m for businesses and community groups (but not homeowners) to undertake energy-efficiency projects, such as switching to LED bulbs.

In 2008, the Labour Government proposed to phase out poorly efficient lightbulbs. After National came to power, it reversed the policy.

Even the US is getting rid of power-guzzling bulbs. Australia phased out this type of lighting in 2009, and estimates the policy saved the country $5.5b.

With the public concern on the cost of living, a ban on the cheapest forms of bulbs might not be palatable. But with the power savings more than paying for the higher upfront costs, New Zealand as a whole would save money by subsidising LEDs.

The Government gave itself $4.5 billion to spend on carbon-cutting policies over the four years of the first “carbon budget”. Yesterday, $2.9b was allocated, leaving $1.6b in the kitty for next year.

Of the actions in the Emissions Reduction Plan, more than half are “are plans to make a plan down the road”. A scheme that missed out this year could be developed, costed, funded and announced next year.

