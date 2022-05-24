The DIY guide to instantly reducing your carbon emissions (no politician needed)

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs journalist at Stuff.

OPINION: Our planet needs saving from the consequences of global warming and it would be easy for us to sit around and wait for politicians to create the perfect new world for us to step into.

What’s needed is public transport or cycling paths so good that you wouldn’t even think about jumping into the car for a short local trip.

However, given the often-aired scepticism about politicians and bureaucrats doing the right thing (and fast enough), what about a back-up plan?

Here is a DIY scheme to help you get on with cutting carbon emissions from now on, as the clock ticks towards targets such as Auckland halving emissions from 2016 levels by 2030.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Cycling doesn’t have to be high-end. Try it out somewhere safe near where you live.

Everyone’s lives are different. Not all of these suggestions will be possible for everyone and some may not find any of them doable – but hey, this is just a flying start for those who can.

Leave your car home - now and then

Whatever else cuts emissions, estimates are that we need to drive 20-40 per cent less by 2030.That doesn’t mean you have to dump your car, just use it less often.

If you commute by car daily, check out a public transport option and give it a go on a sunny day. The system is not ideal for everyone, but it is better than many think. Get an ATHOP card to pay with and download the AT Mobile app to help navigate your way around.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Try and leave the car at home when you can.

Leaving the car at home once a week could be a long way towards your 20%.

On your bike!

Cycling may belong to your distant past, but dust off an old bike (or even borrow one) and try out a recreation ride in fine weather to see whether enthusiasm can be rekindled. Start small, local or check out where a dedicated pathway is for your tryout.

Get the young onboard

If there are young ones in your immediate or wider whānau, get them on board. It’s about the future, remember. If cycling and walking is established as fun, it’ll stick for later.

A car shared is an emission halved

We all like to be independent and self-sufficient, but if you’re commuting or travelling the same way as a colleague or someone you know why not try sharing? Like trying public transport, it doesn’t need to be every day to make a difference.

Love a cyclist

Even if nothing will or can get you out of your car, try being extra courteous and cautious around cyclists. Slow down, wait for the safe moment to pass and allow plenty of space, even if you think they are being a bit, you know, assertive.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff One million trips a year were made on public transport pre-Covid in Auckland.

If cycling feels safe, more people will do it and do it more often – that can be your contribution.

Cut out the small stuff

Do you need to drive up to the shops or the supermarket for a bottle of milk or some almost-out item? Maybe it can wait a day or so until you were driving past anyway. Maybe you could turn it into a walk. One less trip is one less stink.

Get a zero-emission car at no extra cost

Upgrading to an EV is a big financial commitment and not an option for many. Make your existing car zero emission simply by not using it. For example, if you can switch to public transport for commuting, your car parked at home is instantly zero emission – and it’s still there for when you really need it.

Spread the word

If anything that you try works, tell everyone. The most powerful way to make change is to normalise it.

Remember the shrieking about going smokefree and how drink-driving used to be seen as a lark? Cruising around unnecessarily in a fossil-fuelled vehicle might one day be the same.