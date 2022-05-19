Sea level rise may threaten Nelson properties sooner than forecast

The Nelson City Council council will talk to the community in June and July about how sea level rise could affect the coast, and the lower Maitai River.

Over $5 billion of property could be affected by sea-level rise in Nelson over the next 100 years, the city council says.

That is $2b more than the council’s last estimate, three years ago.

Nelson City Council chief executive Pat Dougherty said the rise in the value of property at risk was due to increasing land values, not a response to data showing the sea level is rising faster than thought in the region.

The data from the NZ Searise Programme earlier this month showed Nelson and Tasman district were among parts of New Zealand experiencing on average double the global rate of sea level rise, due to the rate they were subsiding.

New properties in coastal inundation areas may have to be lifted 300mm to account for the rising sea levels.

Responding to the data on Wednesday, the council said that meant urban areas of Nelson were predicted to face between 40cm and 70cm of relative sea-level rise in the next 50 years – an increase of 10cm to 20cm on previous Ministry for the Environment projections.

Over 100 years, about 1.4 to 2.0m of sea-level rise was the level that would now be used for planning purposes – a jump of 30cm to 50cm.

Just over 4000 properties that had been identified as at risk of inundation could now be at risk sooner.

4170 properties potentially at risk from 1.5 metres of sea-level rise, initially not expected until after 2150, could now be affected about twenty years earlier.

But whether more properties were at risk because of the findings, was yet to be worked out.

The council was working on reviewing its flood models to take the new data into account, and how it affected adaptation response planning, council staff said.

It was also considering how the data may affect requirements for subdivision and building, and impact on council projects like the new library.

Activity engineer for storm water and flood protection Toby Kay said the council expected the document containing standards for ground and floor levels of new buildings – the Inundation Practice Note (IPN) – would have to be updated, in conjunction with Tasman District Council.

It was likely the levels would be lifted 300mm in coastal inundation areas order to stay dry for 100 years, as required under the IPN.

Climate change manager, Rachel Pemberton, said the council would talk to the community in June and July about how sea level rise was due to affect the coast, and the lower Maitai River, and would ensure the Searise data was reflected in the information they provided.

The objective was to understand what the community wanted to achieve for adapting, and the types of solutions available, she said.

They wouldn’t discuss specific measures in specific places, as they were waiting for national level changes to be in place with the National Adaptation Act and plan.

Nelson's Civic House with the Maitai River in flood with a four-metre high tide. (file photo)

Moving assets away from the waterfront may have negative impacts on the city, Dougherty said.

That was not a decision that should be rushed, people enjoyed being close to the waterfront and the community needed to give input on that, he said.

“We’ve talked in reports to the council about raising the levels of the Maitai River banks, creating flood retention upstream. Let’s not forget that Nelson gets flooded by the Maitai River on its own, without worrying about sea level rise.

“Raising levels of adjacent roads. There’s a range of options that we want to talk about with our community.

“There’s a whole conversation that’s probably going to take the next two or three years before we come up with a viable long term plan, which will still probably be reviewed every ten years or so as we get updated sea level data.”