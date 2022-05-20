Nelson Airport reassessing plans in light of climate report

Aotearoa's sea levels are set to rise at twice the rate than previously thought and Nelson Airport has been identified as an area of concern by an expert behind the data.

Nelson Airport’s chief executive says it is “reassessing” its coastal inundation plan following the release of alarming sea level rise and land subsidence data.

Recent data shows sea levels are rising twice as fast as previously thought in some parts of Aotearoa, with Richmond and surrounding Nelson areas subsiding at a rate of 5mm a year.

This information comes from a new programme comprising of dozens of local and international scientists called NZ Sea Rise.

Victoria University of Wellington Professor and NZ SeaRise programme co-leader Tim Naish singled out Nelson Airport and Richmond as areas of concern early last week.

Breakfast Climate Change Minister James Shaw is interviewed by TVNZ's Breakfast show, about the release of maps showing the localised effects of climate-change-driven sea-level rises.

READ MORE:

* Sea level rise may threaten Nelson properties sooner than forecast

* Deeper, faster climate action urged on anniversary of emergency declared

* Fears planned city library will become 'stranded asset' amid faster sea level rise

* 'Fearless leadership' needed to adapt to rising sea levels



supplied Chief executive of Nelson Airport Mark Thompson said the impact of sea-level rise had been on their radar for “a while”.

“That whole area there has been a lot of development, new subdivisions, housing ... the airport is very exposed, and that road around [the coast to Richmond] is vulnerable,” said Naish.

Nelson Airport CEO Mark Thompson assures that the impact of sea-level rise in the area has been on their radar for “a while”.

“This latest information just exacerbates the speed of change,” he said.

Thompson says the airport commissioned an internal report of coastal inundation impacts through Tonkin & Taylor which he says will need to be reassessed in light of this new data.

“Now we’ve got to reassess things if we’re sinking as well as experiencing rising sea levels,” said Thompson.

Actions outlined to mitigate the risk of future flooding included deepening a pond connected to neighbouring waterway Jenkins Creek.

During a storm in early 2018, Jenkins Creek rose and flooded the airport's car park during a king tide. This was while the airport's $32 million raised terminal build was under construction.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Thompson said that despite the release of the latest data, the airport isn’t going anywhere.

Thompson says they are still in the planning stage in terms of deepening the Jenkins Creek pond and other mitigation proposals.

“How we mitigate this, it’s a challenge for all of Aotearoa, there’s a whole lot of levers to pull,” he said.

Thompson maintains the terminal build and runways are not areas of risk and the airport's proposed runway extension, which is currently out for public consultation, would be “carefully planned” around this sea-level rise scenario.

RNZ For the first time there has been a mass bleaching of native sea sponges in Aotearoa, raising alarm about the impact climate change is having on marine ecosystems.

He says they are confident that the airport is "here to stay", despite the release of the alarming data.

“As you can imagine this is new information and we’ve got to take a breath, digest it and be sure our planning aligns with it,” he said.

Public interest journalism funded through NZ On Air