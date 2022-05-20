Does the Tiwai smelter hold the fate of our climate goal in its hands?

The Government has capped greenhouse emissions to 290 million tonnes (between 2022 and 2025)

If the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter stayed open past 2024, that emissions target would become harder to achieve

Smelter operations for one more year would result in an additional 2.4m tonnes of pollution

The Government’s first-ever emissions-reduction target could already be a long shot, according to newly released data.

If Rinto Tinto keep its Tiwai Point aluminium smelter running in 2025, additional emissions could stymie the goal. The new data also indicates there isn’t a large buffer – if the country doesn’t embrace the grants for EVs and boilers, the target could be out of reach.

But an expert warns that modelling the beginning of the green transition is an inexact science – and that Government had plenty of policies in its back pocket to compensate if progress is sluggish.

Last year, the owner of the NZ Aluminium Smelter announced plans to shut up shop in 2024, though has since mulled an extension. If the facility keeps producing metal in 2025 and beyond, it will also continue to produce large amounts of carbon dioxide – and as a major user of electricity, keep fossil-fuelled power plants working hard.

This would add millions of tonnes of extra emissions to New Zealand’s tally. The country is aiming to reduce its emissions out to 2025 from a projected 299.1 million tonnes to 290m tonnes.

According to government records, Tiwai Point produces nearly 640,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. The gas is commonly a byproduct of metal purification.

The smelter also consumes roughly 13 per cent of the country’s electricity. If demand was suddenly reduced by this amount, the power grid would become greener. The dirtiest electricity generators – coal-burning units – are also the most expensive to run, and so are the generation of last resort. If the smelter shut its doors, these units would run far more rarely and emissions would fall.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Typically, the purification of aluminium by smelting produces greenhouse gas. However, the process can be zero carbon.

To achieve its target of no more than 290m tonnes, the Government recently launched its Emissions Reduction Plan – a collection of greenhouse-cutting policies. This includes the feebate scheme, funds to buy low-carbon buses and cash to help businesses ditch dirty boilers.

The Government calculated the impact the entire plan would have on emissions – under a scenario where progress is slow against another where things move faster. The impact of Tiwai closing in 2024 or operating through 2025 was added on top.

However, some policies had not yet been included in the projections, the Ministry for the Environment said.

The results indicate the Government has limited room for things to go awry. If the policies are highly effective and the aluminium smelter closes at the end of 2024, the country will emit 287.2m tonnes of emissions – or 2.8m tonnes less than the target, according to Ministry for the Environment modelling.

If the smelter remains open, it will almost close the gap. But the country would just sneak in under budget, with 289.6m tonnes.

If the policies have a lower impact, the target won’t be achieved, the modelling found. Tiwai’s continued operations would exacerbate the problem, putting the country 6.1m tonnes over budget.

But Massey University’s Robert McLachlan​ warned that trying to predict how the country would respond to new policies from the government was a “pretty uncertain” business. But that wasn’t always a bad thing, he added: “There could be positive surprises. Things from the Budget could kick-start things.”

In addition, the Government will be carefully tracking each year’s progress in light of the multi-year goal, McLachlan said.

“There’s a lot more things in reserve to do, if they wanted to.”

The Ministry for the Environment confirmed the Emissions Reduction Plan could be altered at any time “to maintain its currency”. Executives and ministry officials will provide the Government advice on adjustments and inclusions to the plan, to manage unexpected impacts.

