Two kids, no car: Christchurch mum's determination to take the bus for the planet

Ngahuia Freed with sons Yannis, 2, and Willem, 7, enjoy using public transport as part of a conscious effort to help fight climate change.

For Ngahuia Freed and her two sons, bussing is a “way of life”.

“It’s not an easy one in Christchurch, but it’s an important one.”

After 20 years in Australia, the solo mum and her boys, aged 2 and nearly 8, are back in Christchurch, restoring a 1916 cottage across the street from the house she grew up in.

“We travel a lot on buses, [it is] predominantly the way we get around.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw announces emissions reduction plan measures.

On Monday, Climate Change Minister James Shaw unveiled Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan – revealing how it aims to meet New Zealand’s first emissions budget.

Slashing transport emissions took a starring role in the $2.9b plan with a new scrap-and-replace car scheme mooted, but huge funds for decarbonising industry and agriculture also made the cut.

In greater Christchurch, transport made up 54% of greenhouse gas emissions as of 2019. Homes, buildings, and businesses created 19%, while agriculture created 15.3%.

Christchurch City Council set an ambitious district-wide target to halve Christchurch’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from its 2016-17 baseline, achieving net-zero by 2045.

But across the city, many were taking charge of their own emissions – and some had made sweeping lifestyle changes.

Freed said she had got used to Sydney’s “really good” public transport in her time away, but found Christchurch’s system left much to be desired.

“I was really determined to keep it going... It is important to try and be more sustainable, there are just way too many cars.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Ngahuia, Yannis and Willem with one of their backyard chickens.

Freed got her 7-year-old son Willem on board by describing their trips as “bus adventures” and explaining how bussing helped the environment.

When he was younger, they rode to his Huntsbury preschool every day. Of the 20-odd children in his class, Willem was the only one who took the bus regularly.

“It was hard, but we kept doing it. It’s all about how you frame it to them… It’s educating them right from the beginning.”

After he learned taking the bus helped save the environment, Freed said he became one of its most passionate advocates.

“He says there are too many cars, too much traffic, and there needs to be more buses.”

Until recently, they rode “a lot of empty buses”.

But the Government’s half-price bus fare scheme – brought in at the start of April for three months – made a huge difference. In Thursday’s Budget it was extended two more months for everybody – and indefinitely for community service card-holders.

“[Willem] gets quite excited counting how many people are on the bus now. There were 30 the other day.”

Freed hoped the scheme might be funded permanently.

She felt some things were missing from the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan, including congestion charges for parts of Christchurch.

“There are some good things in [the plan], but a couple of things are really missing.

“Electric buses are great, [but] unless there’s that incentive people won’t use them.”