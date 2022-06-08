Farm bodies want sway over the price of their pollution. Activists panned the idea

By 2025, the methane leaking from these animals’ stomachs will be subject to a yearly greenhouse levy.

Climate activists have criticised the agricultural industry’s proposed system to reduce its greenhouse emissions. Yet policy experts are more positive about the progress.

Since 2019, farming bodies have worked with tangata whenua and government agencies to design the scheme, which was publicly unveiled today. Under the recommendations, most farms will calculate how much methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide they create, and pay a levy on these greenhouse gases from 2025.

With farmers asking to pay a fraction of the cost charged on petrol, the system wouldn’t be fair, environmental campaigners argue. The suggestion that farming bodies hold sway over the process to set the levy rates was also met with derision.

READ MORE:

* Shelter belts could slash annual farm emissions bill under industry-designed scheme

* Farmers offering to pay $137m for their greenhouse pollution. Is that fair?

* Farmers could pay two prices for greenhouse emissions



Oxfam Aotearoa climate expert Alex Johnston said the scheme, as proposed, didn’t have enough bite to achieve its purpose of cutting emissions. “It doesn’t do what it says on the tin.”

The partnership proposed farms pay a capped rate for methane for the first three years. Agricultural nitrous oxide and carbon emissions would start with a 95% discount, compared to the carbon price under the Emissions Trading Scheme (or ETS).

These discounts are a controversial reflection of the 2017 coalition agreement between Labour and NZ First on agriculture’s introduction to the ETS. However, the ETS doesn’t use discounts.

Instead, it awards free carbon units to at-risk sectors, including horticulture (such as cucumber growers). But the growers must pay the full cost of the fossil-fuelled electricity bill.

These free allocations are being phased out of the ETS, year by year. The He Waka Eke Noa partnership is also proposing a slow phase-down from 95% for long-lived gases.

If implemented, the sector would receive special treatment, Johnston said. “It would take 98 years for agribusiness to be paying the same price for its emissions pollution that everyone else is currently paying at the petrol pump.”

A meaningful price on methane and nitrous oxide – without discounts – would require farmers to pay higher annual bills. But it would also raise much more revenue that could be given back to farmers to make systemic change, such as switching to organic farming or replacing livestock with horticulture, Johnston said.

NZ Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton​ said requiring farmers to pay a higher price, with no protections for exports, could result in less food being efficiently produced in New Zealand and more overseas.

Yet in the same way that an e-bike or electric car is less appealing when petrol is $2 a litre compared to $3, a low per-tonne price means there won’t be a strong incentive to pay for green solutions.

Therefore, farms that implement an emissions-cutting practice – such as a nitrous-oxide-inhibiting fertiliser – will be eligible for another discount. Over the year, the farm will produce less nitrous oxide, meaning its bill to start with will be smaller. An incentive discount is then added on top.

He Waka Eke Noa programme director Kelly Forster​ said this will turbocharge the effect, “giv[ing] people a strong reward”.

Andrew Swallow/Stuff Farms would be able to count the carbon absorbed by new trees in shelter belts and riparian sections.

Trees will also reduce a farms’ annual bill. The carbon dioxide absorbed by new vegetation, planted since 2008, can be claimed. If actively managed to promote growth, older forests can claim carbon sequestration as well.

Although farming emissions would receive a 95% price discount, the same wouldn’t be true for carbon absorption. Instead, the partnership recommended a price discount of 10 to 25% for trees.

Because of this, a few farms will earn more from sequestration than they are required to pay for emissions. Under the proposals, they will receive a payment or credit.

Overall, the partnership modelled its system will raise revenue. This will need to be recycled into two pots: a dedicated fund for Māori agribusiness and a science and tech reserve.

David Hall, a public policy researcher with AUT, thought the scheme – essentially a system of taxes and rebate – had the potential to work at the right price. Ideally, the levies and discounts would be set solely on what was needed to achieve the 2030 and 2050 targets in the Zero Carbon Act, he added.

However, the revenue raised could be a powerful force, he added. “If we invest in innovation and technology, it may well develop and mature more quickly than we anticipated.”

The partnership recommended that farming bodies would “work jointly” with government ministers to select members for a governance board, which would decide how the cash for research and development would be spent.

The sector is also proposing to give this board other powers. It would – with a Māori equivalent – provide advice to ministers on the size of the levies for methane as well as long-lived greenhouse gases.

After seeking input from officials and the Climate Change Commission, the Agriculture and Climate Change Ministers would then choose whether to accept or reject this advice.

The concept of sector representatives recommending the price for their industry become the subject of jokes on social media.

Oxfam’s Johnston wouldn’t be comfortable with industry co-governance, though the idea wasn’t a surprise, he said.

The proposed board would also oversee the agency that would process payments and audit farms for compliance.

This would be different from the ETS. Industries have little input into the pricing advice and board appointments of the Environmental Protection Agency, which operates the ETS.

Hall understood concerns about the potential conflicts of interest. But if these were well-managed, consultation on the board could improve the sector’s confidence in the scheme, he added. “If they feel it is improving the reputation of their sector both domestically and to international markets, it creates a virtuous circle.”

Climate Change Minister James Shaw welcomed the industry recommendations in a statement. Asked about co-governance, he said it was too early to comment on specific proposals. “Those details will be worked through in the coming weeks and months and Cabinet will take a final decision… by the end of the year.”

Oxfam believed Aotearoa could, and should, do more to reduce its agricultural emissions, Johnston said. “The pace of action proposed here is not going to get us to a safe climate.”

However, Hall thought there was value in a system designed by industry bodies and trusted by most – if not all – farmers. “It’s a huge step forward in itself, whether or not it’s the perfect solution.”

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate developments. Sign up here.