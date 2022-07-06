Loophole allows diesel utes in central Auckland low-emissions zone

The 'essential vehicle area' on Auckland's Queen St is open to utes.

A much-vaunted traffic restriction to make part of Auckland’s downtown “golden mile” cleaner and more pleasant is open to most private utes, many of which are diesel-powered.

The restrictions on Queen St, between the Town Hall and the Civic Theatre, had been hailed by Auckland Council as the country’s first “Essential Vehicle Area”, a step towards a cleaner, safer street.

However, Auckland Transport has confirmed the official designation of different types of vehicle means that utes – among the top-selling vehicles in recent years – are free to drive through.

The council’s planning chairman Chris Darby, quoted in a media release as calling the Essential Vehicle Area an “important early step” in transforming Queen St, was not impressed with the news.

“Auckland Transport should have been on top of this some time ago,” he said.

The council had hailed the July 5 opening of the area as another step towards making Queen St safer and cleaner for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders.

The revelation about utes is linked to how Auckland Transport defined and will police which vehicles can drive through the area.

Cameras will log registration numbers and check them against Waka Kotahi’s database to see whether the vehicle is officially categorised as being allowed through.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Most “utes” can use the essential vehicle area as they are registered as goods vehicles, which are permitted.

“Goods vehicles” are allowed under Auckland Transport’s rules for the area. Under law, the council-controlled organisation cannot differentiate between types of vehicles classified by Waka Kotahi as goods vehicles.

Auckland Transport said most utes were classed as “goods vehicles” by Waka Kotahi, regardless of their purpose or ownership.

It was not keen on the loophole being highlighted “as it could have serious negative impacts on the functionality of the [area]”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland’s new “Essential Vehicle Area” is meant to limit vehicles using one block of downtown Queen St.

On its website explaining the Essential Vehicle Area and other downtown improvements, Auckland Transport said: “More street space will be given to people using public transport, walking, cycling, and servicing and delivering to homes and buildings.”

However, the area is open to a long list of vehicle types, regardless of whether they have business in the area: Buses, bikes, mopeds, motorbikes, emergency vehicles and those registered as vans, trucks or utility vehicles.

Electric-powered private cars are not permitted.

Auckland Transport, after a six-week grace period, will issue $150 fines to the owners of vehicles outside the categories snapped inside the Essential Vehicle Area.

Darby said he had raised the ute issue with another council agency, Eke Panuku, which had taken over oversight of developments in the downtown area as of July 1.

The councillor said he had a look at the area and thought it needed better signage, but was seeking answers about how utes were allowed to drive through.

The Essential Vehicle Area is one step towards Queen St and the city centre being declared a “zero emission” zone.