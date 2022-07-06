Farm fertilisers should face a climate penalty ASAP – commission

He Waka Eke Noa recommends a split-gas approach to apply different levies on individual farms – by Benedict Collins.

Fertilisers would be hit by a carbon price as soon as possible, and farms would not be able to use shelter belts to avoid emissions bills, under new advice from the Climate Change Commission.

The Government’s independent climate adviser gave an orange light to a farmer-designed emissions-cutting plan released last month.

By 2025, farms should be able to use a basic calculator to determine their emissions footprints, pay a levy on that total, and be financially rewarded for actions to reduce greenhouse gas, the commission agreed. This set-up was proposed after nearly three years of work between industry representatives, Māori leaders and government officials.

But in a report published Wednesday, the commission pushed back against several recommendations, including the idea that farms could offset their greenhouse emissions with vegetation. The climate body also advised that synthetic fertilisers should be subject to the same charges applied to petrol, coal and natural gas under the Emissions Trading Scheme (or ETS).

The agricultural industry-government partnership – named He Waka Eke Noa (we are all in this together) – was formed in 2019 to develop a system to measure and price agricultural emissions.

Agricultural methane and nitrous oxide – which together contribute nearly half the country’s total emissions – are not subject to the ETS. But the Zero Carbon Act requires the country to reduce nitrous oxide to net-zero by 2050. Methane must fall 10% by 2030 and between 24 and 47% by 2050.

Last month, the agricultural bodies presented their final recommendations. By the end of the year, the Government will choose whether to take the sector’s advice in full, implement the proposed system with changes, or introduce agriculture into the ETS.

The industry’s proposed system uses sticks and carrots. From mid-2025, farms will use a centralised calculator to determine how much methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide they produce each year.

Agricultural gases would be subject to levies, to incentivise reduction efforts and to raise cash. Because it has its own target, methane would be charged a different rate compared to longer-lived gases such as nitrous oxide, the partnership suggested.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Fertiliser adds nitrogen to soil, helping plants grow. Concentrated nitrogen creates greenhouse gas.

The agricultural bodies proposed that farming emissions attract low levies, compared to the price charged under the ETS. The rate on methane should be capped between 2025 and 2028, the sector advised.

But low penalty rates provides little direct incentive to make reductions. Therefore, to provide a meaningful financial incentive, the partnership suggested that farms receive an extra discount for validated greenhouse-cutting tech.

The commission said this approach would only be suitable “in the short term”, as farmers adjusted to the system.

Commission chair Rod Carr said, ultimately, the price needed to be high enough to drive down emissions. “The more you mute the price incentive, then the more work you have to do from a bureaucratically administered give-back… We should enable, to the largest extent possible, the price to do the work.”

The revenue could partly be used to support greenhouse-cutting practices on farms, he added. “There are other uses for the levies raised, including meeting some of our offshore mitigation obligations.”

To reduce emissions from synthetic nitrogen fertilisers, it would be more effective to include these products in the ETS, the commission concluded.

Under the sectors’ proposals, many significant users of synthetic fertilisers would be exempt from the scheme – and therefore, would face no payment.

Synthetic nitrogen fertiliser should be introduced to the ETS “as soon as practicable”, the commission advised.

The advisory body also disagreed with a controversial proposal to allow farms to count the carbon dioxide sequestered by on-farm vegetation, such as shelter belts and riparian planting. Under the suggested set-up, trees that sequestered a fraction of the farm’s total footprint would allow that farm to avoid an annual emissions bill.

The commission said the idea “adds complexity, creates inequity between farmers and other sectors, and would not significantly improve emissions outcomes”.

Carr said the Government has already built a system to reward the carbon dioxide sequestered by trees: the ETS. “It seems incredibly complicated to then create – within an agricultural emissions pricing system – another form of sequestration which is only available to a particular class of New Zealanders, those being farmers.”

Carr thought it might make more sense for the ETS to recognise an additional type of vegetation, on land owned by farmers and others.

If these shelter belts received rewards for carbon absorption, then penalties should also exist for their deforestation, the report said.

The sector also sought significant sway over the rates farms would pay. Under a co-governance system, industry groups in the partnership – such as Beef + Lamb, DairyNZ and Horticulture NZ – want to nominate members of the oversight board that would provide advice on rates.

The commission’s report noted these proposals would mean the agricultural sector would receive different treatment compared to the industries under the ETS rules – but didn’t provide a stance.

Each year, the commission provides advice to Government on upper and lower price settings in the ETS.

Could the commission do the same for agricultural levies? “It wasn’t for the commission to pitch for more work,” Carr said.

“How the levy is set is a matter for the Government to determine.”

In its report, the commission concluded the farming industry is “on track for a basic farm-level pricing system by 2025”. At the end of last year, more than 60% of farms had already calculated their emissions. But the partnership’s target to get this to 100% by the end of the year was unlikely to be achieved, the report found.

The Government also has work to do. It must write regulations, set up IT systems and introduce the necessary administration, compliance and enforcement, the report noted. “At the time of our engagement, the Government had yet to define a responsible administrative agency, and had not secured budget appropriations for implementing a farm-level system in 2025… This timeframe will be very challenging to meet.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Rod Carr leads the Climate Change Commission, which provides independent advice to Government.

Even so, the commission thought it was feasible to introduce a basic system by 2025. It could then be replaced by a more detailed scheme.

To get things up and running, the new system could concentrate on larger farms with an equivalent footprint of greater than 750 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Smaller farms could then be phased in, on the understanding their bills would be backdated to 2025, the commission suggested.

The commission also analysed the possibility of agriculture fully entering the ETS by 2025. Since farms are expected to receive high numbers of free units, their addition could weaken the scheme. The addition of 20,000 farms could be a challenge to the compliance agency, the report said.

If meat plants and dairy factories – rather than farms – paid penalties under the ETS, the set-up would be unlikely to achieve on-farm emissions reductions, the commission concluded.

