Geothermal energy is already reliable - soon it might be carbon-neutral, too

Tom Powell's career with geothermal energy has taken him all over the world. After he retired he switched his focus.

Geothermal power plants are renewable and reliable, producing electricity even at night and when the weather is dry and still. But they haven’t been zero-carbon – until now. Olivia Wannan reports.

Known for their iconic plumes of steam, geothermal power stations also release less desirable emissions: trace amounts of planet-heating carbon dioxide.

Hydrogen sulphide, responsible for that famous Rotorua smell, is also in the mix.

Together, Aotearoa’s 18 geothermal stations produce about 20% of the country’s power.

They also release 740,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year – less than a quarter of the coal-and-gas-burning Huntly power plant, but still a high enough footprint that the Climate Change Commission considered closing higher-emitting geothermal fields in its draft climate roadmap.

Geothermal companies are now road-testing solutions to capture the greenhouse gas and reinject it back into the Earth, solving this problem.

A trial by Mercury Energy means a unit at its Ngātamariki plant, north of Taupō, is producing electricity that’s reliable, renewable and zero-carbon.

Aotearoa’s geothermal fields would still leak carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide into the air if the power plants weren’t there, said GNS geothermal scientist Isabelle Chambefort.

“You would still have carbon dioxide de-gassing naturally because it’s a volcanic zone,” she said. “It’s the same as smelling the sulphur in Rotorua.”

Geothermal plants may actually decrease this natural de-gassing, Chambefort said, by reducing the pressure on underground reservoirs.

Even so, the geothermal industry is keen to reduce the climate impact.

Mercury Energy/Supplied The power from Mercury Energy's Ngātamariki facility is reliable, renewable and now, lower-carbon.

Geothermal stations receive high-pressure, hot gases from deep within the Earth. This hot steam turns turbines within the facility, creating electricity. Stations condense the water vapour into liquid and pipe it back down into the geothermal reservoir, ensuring the system is renewable.

Typically, companies release trace amounts of greenhouse gas into the air because this is the easier option, Chambefort said. Reinjecting carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide requires complex chemistry and engineering, she added. “It’s not a trivial thing.”

Mercury is now trialling capturing some carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide and dissolving them into the liquid sent back down to the reservoir.

Once inside the Earth, some carbon dioxide reacts with rock and becomes a mineral. “This carbon dioxide basically becomes fixed in the rock,” Chambefort said.

“Every field is quite different in terms of chemistry. So every field will be different in how much carbon dioxide you can reinject.”

Mercury chief executive Vince Hawksworth​ said the trial – on one of four units at Ngātamariki – has been running “successfully” for seven months, capturing very close to 100% of the greenhouse gas for the unit.

At the end of the year, the data on the system’s performance will be reviewed. “We’ll start to think about the installation of similar equipment on the other machinery at that particular site,” Hawksworth said.

On all four units, reinjection systems could capture up to 30,000 tonnes of emissions each year, he said.

After evaluating the tech’s impact on the whole field, Mercury will consider rolling it out to its four other geothermal plants. Each geothermal reservoir has its own natural tendencies and unique temperament, he added.

“Our people have really tried to be innovative and find a technological solution to making geothermal generation as clean as it can possibly be,” Hawksworth said.

Meanwhile, Contact Energy, which owns five geothermal plants, said it hoped to “soon” start a trial to reinject greenhouse gas at its Te Huka station in Taupō.

Kennie Tsui, the chief executive of the NZ Geothermal Association, said the greenhouse-capture technology took a few months to set up. Once the systems were tried and tested, she expected geothermal energy to become carbon-free within a “relatively short” time period.

Mercury Energy/Supplied Geothermal power plants use scalding steam from the Earth to rotate turbines and create electricity.

As well as converting old plants, energy companies are building new geothermal stations, such as Contact’s Tauhara facility.

By 2060, the country could double its geothermal capacity, according to one industry report. Tsui said new plants have higher upfront building costs, though owners are rewarded with cheaper running costs and a “totally reliable and stable” source of power. As well as generating electricity, “the heat beneath our feet” can also run factory operations, she added.

Mana whenua classes geothermal as taonga (a treasured resource), Tsui said. “In Aotearoa, we’re on the Ring of Fire, and we’re very fortunate to have these resources underground.”

Scientists are monitoring the effects of greenhouse gas reinjection on natural de-gassing – but Chambefort is not expecting to see an increase. They’ll also test whether the new system could increase the life of geothermal stations.