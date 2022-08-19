First lower-methane cows could be born next year

Research based on 300 bulls found that some animals produce significantly less methane than others.

Scientists have discovered a group of bulls that release 15% less planet-heating methane than average – and more than 30% less than high-emitting animals.

The research, led by diary breeders LIC and CRV, will now breed daughters from the low-emitting group then compare the methane produced by these cows with emissions of the daughters of the highest-methane bulls.

The calves will be born next year and companies hope to make lower-methane breeds available for sale from 2026.

The researchers measured the methane in the burps of nearly 300 bulls. Each pen had a special machine that bulls could put their heads in to receive a small feed of pellets, which kept them busy for up to five minutes. During that time, the machine caught and measured the methane in their breath.

Methane is produced when the animal’s rumen, or stomach system, breaks down their food. Bacteria in the rumen produce the greenhouse gas as a by-product, which is generally expelled as a burp.

In general, the more an animal eats, the more methane it will emit, said LIC chief scientist Richard Spelman.

But the trial found, for the same amount of feed, some bulls simply produced less methane.

For every kilogram of dry food, the lowest emitters produced less than 18g of methane. The highest emitters created more than 28g of methane.

The first group ate, on average, the same total feed as the high-methane bulls.

Spelman estimates genetic variability might account for between 10 to 15% of the difference between the groups.

LIC/Supplied The lower-methane bulls will be used to sire daughters, to learn if low-methane breeding is possible.

These results are promising, he said, but the “real test” is the next step of the research: cows will be inseminated by two groups of bulls, the lowest and highest methane producers.

Their daughters will be tested from late next year. If they show the same methane traits as their fathers, particularly once they’re producing milk, that result would confirm it’s possible to breed lower-methane cows.

Researchers have already successfully produced lower-methane sheep breeds. It’s believed these animals have a smaller rumen than their higher-emitting counterparts.

Spelman says it’s “way too early” to tell if the same would be true in bulls.

STUFF Southland farmer Leon Black from Blackdale stud is breeding low methane emitting sheep.

It might be possible to reduce a herd’s methane output by at least 15%, Spelman said. This would take “quite a bit of time”.

Farmers are expected to pay an emissions charge on their annual greenhouse gas emissions from 2025. However, lower methane is just one trait farmers will be looking for, he added. The animal’s health, milk production and fertility are also important.

“We won’t be selecting solely for methane production, because it would have an economic and even a sustainability impact.”

Some theorise the animals producing less methane could be more efficient, Spelman said – though this “is open to scientific debate”.

Under the Zero Carbon Act, the Government aims to reduce domestic methane by 10% by 2030. Spelman said lower-methane cows, if the programme runs successfully, could only make a minor contribution to this target.

“The first daughters would be born in 2027 and their first lactation would be in 2029,” he said. “Genetics is a long-term game… But it is cumulative and permanent.”