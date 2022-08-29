Liquefaction threat 'final straw' for library's river site, climate group says

The Maitai River burst its banks last week, flooding homes in east Nelson. “Multiple risks” now added up for a plan to build a $46m library along the river, climate group says.

Liquefaction risks revealed at the site of the planned $46m library on the Maitai River in Nelson - including the building sliding - meant it no longer made any sense to build there, a climate group says.

Zero Carbon Nelson Tasman said the findings in a new geotech report added to “multiple risks” of developing the site, and Nelson City Council should now “close the door” on the project and consider other locations.

The group’s spokesman geologist Dr Aaron Stallard said the report found liquefaction – when the ground behaved like a fluid in an earthquake – was likely to be triggered at the site during moderate to strong shaking.

That shaking would happen in Nelson with any rupture of the Alpine Fault, which was due, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Avon Terrace, Nelson, homes are flooded by the Maitai River.

Liquefaction could cause the building, proposed at the northern edge of the CBD, to have uneven floors, its structural elements cracked, pipe connections sheared, and move 80cm towards the river in the worst case, the draft report by Tonkin and Taylor showed.

Nelson City Council provided Stallard with the report under an Official Information Act request.

“The Alpine Fault ruptures about every 300 years, with the last rupture being 305 years ago,” he said.

“We are due for a very large earthquake.... it’s definitely something we should be bearing in mind when we plan new infrastructure.”

Construction options to protect the building against such risks were “expensive with higher carbon emissions than building on a more secure site”, he said.

And the report signalled potential problems with construction of the building’s foundations due to high groundwater levels.

Those tidally-influenced water levels “may present a difficulty for deep excavations for footings”, it said.

Liquefaction was estimated to begin triggering at the planned site in earthquakes with an Average Recurrence Interval (ARI) around 50 to 100 years.

Nelson City Council’s preferred site for city’s redeveloped library is next to the current Elma Turner Library (right) on the banks of the lower Maitai River.

“Permanent lateral displacement” toward the river of 8cm was expected in an earthquake with an ARI of 100 years, and 30cm an ARI of 500 years.

Significantly more liquefaction was predicted on the river side of the site.

Combined with the threat of sea level rise to the site – recently found to be rising faster than previously thought– building a library in the proposed area, next to the current Elma Turner library, gave rise to unacceptable financial risks for ratepayers, Stallard said.

The site hadn’t flooded when the Maitai River burst its banks last week – coastal inundation was the bigger risk, he said.

But there was a “real danger” of heavy rain occurring at the same time as storm surge.

ALDEN WILLIAMS The swollen Maitai River on Thursday a day after prolonged heavy rain battered the city, seeing the river burst its banks, flooding homes in east Nelson. The library site did not flood.

Buildings frequently inundated risked not being insured, with maintenance and repair costs stacking up –with could be seen at the site in a few decades, he said.

“This [library plan] isn’t being undertaken in the context of any region adaptation planning.

“The proposal to build expensive infrastructure on flood-prone and liquefaction-prone land makes no sense in the time of a climate emergency and when major insurers such as IAG are calling for an end to building on flood plains.

Nelson City Council’s group manager community service Andrew White said the council’s preferred option of a new library on the corner of Halifax and Trafalgar Street was subject to agreement with Wakatū Incorporation on a land exchange, which had not yet been concluded.

“Before making a decision, Council will need to be comfortable that the site is suitable for the development – a process requiring thorough due diligence investigation.

“The draft geotechnical report is part of this process and, although it has been released to a requestor under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act as required, it has not yet been finalised and considered by the Council’s elected members.”

The council would meet next month to assess both this report and the updated flood modelling information, White said.