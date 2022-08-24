Students lose climate case against Energy Minister

The High Court found Energy Minister Megan Woods made a lawful decision when granting permits allowing companies to search for new fossil fuels in Taranaki.

Students, whose futures will be increasingly affected by extreme weather and sea level rise, sued the minister over this decision. They argued the minister was obliged to consider the climate change implications of the decision, but that this analysis was “cursory” and inadequate.

Under the Treaty of Waitangi, the minister needed to give weight to the impact of global heating on Māori, Students for Climate Solutions told the High Court.

Justice Francis Cooke agreed that, at least under Te Tiriti, climate impacts “can become relevant”. But it would be unlawful to place substantive weight on climate change, he concluded. Because these issues are being addressed in other ways, Cooke dismissed the judicial review.

In June last year, the minister granted two permits that would allow oil and gas companies to search for fossil fuels reserves in Taranaki, out to 2031. Although the Government banned offshore exploration for oil and gas, it continued to offer permits for onshore activities.

Woods did not approve the permits herself, but delegated her authority to Phillippa Fox​, a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment general manager.

The Government had previously declared a climate emergency.

In the weeks before the permits were approved, global expert body the International Energy Agency concluded that global oil and gas exploration should end immediately if countries are to successfully reach net-zero by 2050 and keep planetary temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, which would limit the rise of severe heat waves and storms.

“There is no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply” under a feasible path to achieve 1.5C, the agency’s report said.

At 1.2C of warming, the world is already experiencing more deadly heatwaves, economy-threatening droughts and record-breaking storms.

The most authoritative report on the state of the climate shows human-made heat and floods are already here. But there's still a way out.

Representing Students for Climate Solutions during last month’s hearing, lawyer Michard Heard argued the Government was legally required to consider how the permits could add to the climate crisis.

The Government should have calculated the tonnes of emissions that might be released if oil and gas was found and considered how that might make it harder for the country and the world to meet climate goals, Heard said.

Instead, officials told Fox that the country had set a national target for 2050, and was working towards a plan to meet that goal. Officials also noted the 2050 target was for net-zero emissions, rather than zero, indicating some ongoing emissions might be appropriate if there was a method to soak them up.

Representing the minister at the hearing, counsel Aedeen Boadita-Cormican​ argued Fox was not obliged to consider the environmental impact of the fossil fuels. However, she chose to consider it, thought ultimately thought climate change to be of “insufficient weight” to refuse the permits.

The Crown Minerals Act outlines how permits are granted in section 25, which bans fossil fuel exploration everywhere except Taranaki. Section 29 lists guidance on how a minister should review applications.

These sections do not mention climate change. If lawmakers wanted the issue to be considered, “some guidance would be needed, or would at least be expected”, Cooke wrote.

Kevin Stent/Stuff In 2018, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced offshore oil and gas exploration would be banned.

When the Government curbed offshore fossil fuel exploration, it amended the Act. Therefore, climate change was not a relevant issue that needed consideration, he concluded.

“The argument that not enough is being done to address climate change, and that no more mining for fossil fuels should take place, is an argument that the Crown Minerals Act requires further amendment by Parliament.”

Cooke went further in his judgment, stating that if Fox “had substantively taken [climate change] into account, she would have been acting unlawfully”.

Decisions must be in line with an Act’s purpose, Cooke said. Its aim is “to promote prospecting for, exploration for, and mining of Crown owned minerals for the benefit of New Zealand”.

Heard argued that “for the benefit of New Zealand” should act as a limitation, that mining that would negatively affect the environment and communities should not be allowed.

But Cooke decided that, if Parliament had intended this meaning, they would have written “if” or “when” rather than “for”.

Cooke also dismissed the argument that a section within the Zero Carbon Act allows or compels a minister to consider Aotearoa’s climate goals when making decisions relating to other legislation.

It states: “If they think fit, a person or body may, in exercising or performing a public function, power, or duty conferred on that person or body by or under law, take into account: the 2050 target, or an emissions budget, or an emissions reduction plan.”

Cooke thought Parliament would need to “more precisely” edit the Crown Minerals Act itself.

The hearing also debated the Act’s requirement for a minister to regard te Tiriti. Climate change will disproportionately affect tangata whenua.

Heard argued the ministry should have conducted an exercise considering the impact of fossil fuel extraction specifically on Māori, but didn’t.

Before the permits were granted, officials engaged iwi – though the intent was to identify areas of significant cultural and environmental importance and exclude these from the map of eligible blocks. This work, Boadita-Cormican argued, met the minister’s obligations.

In its submission as part of this process, local iwi Ngāruahine expressed “serious concerns” about the environmental and climate effects of fossil fuel extraction.

But this was a wider issue that Fox did not need to consider, Boadita-Cormican told the court.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The granted oil and gas permits allow the holders to search for fossil fuels in Taranaki until 2031.

In addition to his conclusions on sections 25 and 29, Cooke found that climate change “can become” relevant to properly regard the Treaty.

“If Māori whose traditional lands are subject to the decision oppose the grant of the permit because of a concern about climate change, this would need to be addressed by the decision-maker… That would not mandate a particular outcome, however,” the judgment said.

“The broader potential impacts of climate change on Māori, and the potential effects of measures taken to limit the effects of climate change, involve a balancing of considerations that have been addressed in other ways, and through other processes. The decision-maker [Fox]… was not required to re-address them.”

On that basis, Cooke was satisfied Fox’s decision to grant the permits was “lawfully made” and dismissed the case.

After the work that Students for Climate Solutions had put in – “the late nights, the panicked phone calls” – the result was very disappointing, said member Lachlan Craig​ (who uses they/them pronouns). The members had received “online hate” as a result of the case, they added.

“We really put ourselves out there to get this kind of thing done.”

Craig thought the law was failing if the biggest issue humanity had ever faced could be ignored in permitting decisions.

Under the judicial review process, judgments can be appealed. Personally, Craig was open to the idea. However, the group needed to assess their time and funds before making a decision, they said.

Minister Woods’ office declined to comment.