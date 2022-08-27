Kiwis split on how homeowners in climate risk areas should be treated

Geotechnical adviser Grant Maxwell is part of a team assessing homes under threat from landslips on the Tahunanui Hills.

Kiwis are split in their opinions on how homeowners in climate risk areas should be treated by banks and insurers, according to research conducted by Talbot Mills.

The survey of 1011 Kiwis found 54% believed it was fair that insurers’ premiums for flood-prone properties were rising faster than for other homeowners.

A further 16% said they were unsure whether the moves were fair.

A similar proportion, 52%, thought it was fair for banks to pull-back on lending for high flood risk locations, with 20% unsure, and the remaining 28% believing such a pull-back was unfair.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Elaine Brake from the Lake Clearwater Volunteer Brigade works to clear mud from a home in Nelson

Homeowners, who might be expected to sympathise more with the owners of at-risk properties, were more OK with banks pulling back, with 63% considering this fair.

Amongst renters, the proportion was only 40%.

The survey was conducted online with participants from across New Zealand from July 28 and August 4, prior to Nelson and Tasman being hit by devastating floods.

The study was commissioned by Anthem, a marketing and communications agency for corporates.

Anthem managing director Carolyn Kerr said the research had implications for the reputations of organisations involved in climate action, from central and local government to real estate agents, developers, engineers, insurers and banks.

“What we have noticed as communicators is that since the arrival of Covid-19 that fairness is the way reputations are won and lost,” she said.

“That is critically linked to the way organisations act.”

She said the results showed people understood the climate risks that come along with property, and an awareness of how insurance and bank lending worked.

However, there was still a lot of division in opinion, suggesting there was more work to be done in educating the public and customers about climate risk.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter An aerial shot taken from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter in North Nelson showing the full extent of the damage.

She said New Zealand was already regarded as the second-riskiest country in the world for insurers when it came to national disasters, so it was doubly important Kiwis remained informed.

A large majority, 82%, expected real estate agents to disclose the flood-risk status of a home while the property is on the market.

Kerr said this showed starkly where people believed responsibility lay in the property market ecosystem to warn buyers of risks.

Kiwis’ patience with those building on flood-prone land also appeared limited, with 64% feeling it was unfair to continue to build and develop residential and commercial properties in these areas.

This is the second piece of recent research that suggests Kiwis’ opinions are hardening against those who build or buy climate-risk property.

Chris McKeen/Stuff It was recently revealed sea level rise could occur at twice the pace previously forecast.

A poll commissioned by insurer IAG showed the number of Kiwis who believed people should no longer have the right to live in climate-risk areas jumped from 37% in 2021 to 53% this year.​

Those who said people should have the right fell from 27% to 13%.​

Anthem’s research also found less than half (45%) of Kiwis felt it was fair for councils to continue to provide consents for building on land subject to one or more natural hazards.

Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton said organisations’ reputations were at risk.

“For the long-term sustainability of a business, you need to embed the risks of climate change into your strategy and business plan,” he said.

Tower Insurance chief executive Blair Turnbull said for the first time Kiwis were realising that climate change was the country’s “generational challenge”.

“Being transparent with customers will be crucial to building and maintaining trust as we navigate the uncertainty or climate change.”