Shaking it up: 5 ways The Warehouse is helping change getting from A to B

We know that to protect our planet we all must do our bit – making those little changes that can make a difference. It helps when The Warehouse Group is already trying hard to support everyday Kiwis with this, trialling initiatives and new innovations to see what impact they might have.

Shifting its passenger fleet over to EVs? Almost there...Making it easier for shoppers to use their E-bikes when visiting a store? Yes.

Kiwis want to be greener, but also want some help to figure out how, and The Warehouse is helping make that happen. They're even building out an EV charging network at their stores throughout the country so you can shop and recharge at the same time.

"We are all about making sustainable choices easier and more convenient for everyone in New Zealand," David Benattar, chief sustainability officer at The Warehouse Group.

"We know transportation is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions growth in New Zealand, so we need to play an active role in how we can make a shift here."

DAVID ST GEORGE Kiwis want to be greener and as transport is a big contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, The Warehouse Group is making getting around more sustainable for its team, and customers:

Here come the EVs

Since 2019 The Warehouse Group has been switching its entire passenger fleet over to electric – there's 160 currently on the road – with a goal for the fleet to only be EVs by 2025.

"We are almost at 100 per cent already and we are proud to be smashing that target," says Benattar. The Warehouse is also trialling electric delivery trucks for at home deliveries of large items and whitegoods in certain parts of the country too.

EV chargers at Warehouse stores

The Warehouse wants to make it easy for Kiwis to use EVs to get where they need to go, and that's why they have put EV chargers at 28 The Warehouse stores across the country. The chargers are available for everyone to use – you don't have to be a customer to plug in – and there are plans to put them at as many stores as possible down the track.

"We'd love for any Kiwis to utilise these chargers when they need them! For us it's about helping do our bit and encourage Kiwis to think about whether an EV could be right for them," says Benattar.

"EV adoption is growing in New Zealand, and we are excited to be part of this opportunity."

Bike locks and e-bike chargers

Have you spotted bright pink bike parking at your local The Warehouse store? Those are Locky Docks, where you can lock, dock and recharge your e-bike, bike or scooter for free.

The trial scheme, currently at three stores (Royal Oak and Lunn Ave in Auckland, and Petone in Wellington), is all about encouraging The Warehouse customers to use two wheels instead of four, says Benattar.

"We are really keen to see if this is something Kiwis are interested in, as we know people are considering how they are getting from A to B and what options they might have to do this in a sustainable way."

SUPPLIED The Warehouse Group have partnered with the Hydrogen Project and Toyota, to provide pool vehicles for staff that emit water and use hydrogen for energy.

Partner in the Hydrogen Project with Toyota

The Warehouse Group (TWG) is always looking for the next big thing when it comes to the good environmental solutions, which is why they are a partner in the Hydrogen Project with Toyota, a carsharing scheme that trials the second generation Toyota Mirai, a high-tech EV that uses hydrogen as energy and only emits water through the tailpipe.

TWG is trialling this as a pool vehicle for team members over the next few months, something everyone at TWG was "really excited to be part of," says Benattar.

"We are looking forward to getting feedback from our team members. It's a real glimpse into what future innovation in this space looks like...and is an important step towards realising the potential this could offer as we work together to reduce New Zealand's carbon footprint."

To carbon zero and beyond

When it comes to saving the planet, The Warehouse Group is committed to finding solutions, and that's why they were the third major global retailer and the first large company in New Zealand to achieve carbon neutral status.

The Warehouse Group has a target to reduce it's direct emissions by 42 per cent by 2030 (from a 2020 baseline), and for them it's all about leading by example, says Benattar.

"We still have a long way to go though, so we are always looking at how we can be improving and reassessing, changing things and taking on feedback so we can make a difference."

For more information about The Warehouse's sustainability initiatives, visit thewarehouse.co.nz/here-for-good.