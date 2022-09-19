The blue tick of approval for our deepwater fishing industry

Sustainable fish stocks are crucial for New Zealand. When fish stocks are harvested beyond sustainable limits, they can take decades to recover, affecting ecosystems and putting livelihoods and communities at risk. Fish prices can also soar as supply falls — even putting our national dish of fish and chips under threat.

Globally there is much work to do to tackle overfishing. According to the United Nations FAO's 2022 State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture report, more than a third of the world's fish stocks have been fished beyond sustainable limits.

Sealord's in-house scientist, Charles Heaphy says that while this is not the trend in New Zealand, it is important to understand the ocean and changes to it that affect fish productivity and abundance.

"We want to bring fish on deck that are in good condition, we want it to be the right species, the right size and we want to bring it up with minimal environmental effect. A big part of my role is working on innovations so that we fish better. We also study how fishing impacts the seabed and all protected species including birds and seals."

TIM CUFF Sealord's Resources Manager Charles Heaphy, Nelson, New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's chief science advisor, Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard, says the Government is also looking to improve an already robust regulatory environment.

"Aotearoa has a generally well-respected fisheries management system from which further steps towards sustainability can undoubtedly be taken, and many of which the Government is beginning to research and implement," she says.

A report published by Gerrard last year called for evidence-based action to ensure the long-term health of New Zealand's ocean ecosystems.

"We were delighted to see a detailed government response to our specific recommendations last month, with the Government having already started to work towards some recommendations," she says.

Gerrard says the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)'s Fisheries Standard also has an important role to play in changing consumer habits.

The standard is a global certification to highlight sustainable and environmentally responsible fishing, driving greater sustainability. It reflects the most up-to-date, internationally accepted fisheries science and management, with the MSC reviewing the scientific relevance of the standard with scientists, the seafood industry, and conservation groups. Each fishery is independently assessed on sustainable fish stocks, efforts to minimise environmental impacts, and effective fisheries management.

One in two fish caught in New Zealand waters is certified as sustainable to the MSC Fisheries standard. These fish are harvested using a range of methods, including long lining, midwater trawling, and bottom trawling.

STEVE HUSSEY Deputy chief executive of Deepwater Group, Aaron Irving says the seafood industry recognises the need to maintain New Zealand's biodiversity.

Aaron Irving, deputy chief executive of Deepwater Group, says deepwater fisheries in New Zealand adhere to strict environmental principles and carefully manage the fishing within our fishing grounds.

"Just as on land, where we manage National Parks, including those around large mountains, such as Mt Ruapehu and Mt Taranaki, the seafood industry recognises the need to maintain New Zealand's biodiversity, including seamounts, by setting aside and protecting large marine areas." Irving says.

"Eighty five per cent* of the seamounts in the New Zealand Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) have never been trawled. And, within our large EEZ, 31 per cent is closed by law to bottom trawling – protection initiated by the deepwater seafood industry in 2006 - an area four and a half times larger than New Zealand's entire landmass."

"There are few countries in the world that can demonstrate effective, inclusive, transparent, science-based, and sustainable fisheries management and aquatic environmental stewardship to the extent that New Zealand can," he says. "It is the Kiwi way. When we see a problem, we work together to create solutions to fix it. The changes we have made to how we fish, particularly over more recent years, have had dramatic, positive results, demonstrated in part by fisheries' MSC certification."

"Orange roughy is a case in point. Our orange roughy fisheries were re-certified sustainable for the second time just last month, meeting the very high MSC standards. Our orange roughy fisheries join our hoki, hake, ling and southern blue whiting fisheries as being among the top 5 per cent of the best-managed fisheries in the world," says Irving.

ALICE BOSHELL Marine Stewardship Council's programme director Anne Gabriel says securing long term fish stock supply will keep seafood as an affordable option in the future.

The MSC's programme director Anne Gabriel believes that sustainable fishing practices will benefit Aotearoa New Zealand now and in the future.

"Sustainable seafood means it's been caught at a level where they'll be around in the future. All food systems need to be responsibly and sustainably managed, whether on land or sea. When shopping or dining out, we all have the power to make a difference to the health of our ocean simply by asking questions about where seafood comes from or looking for a label like the MSC blue fish tick. By securing the long-term supply of fish stocks, we're able to ensure that seafood remains an affordable option well into the future."

The MSC is also helping to empower students through their ocean literacy programme, Te Kawa O Tangaroa, which contain free curriculum-aligned resources for teachers. This programme designed by teachers, was launched last year with the support of the Prime Minister.

For more information about sustainable fishing and ocean literacy, visit Marine Stewardship Council

*Source - NIWA 2022