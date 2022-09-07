Nimbyism a barrier to Auckland's progress in reducing carbon emissions

Auckland Council will plant trees in south Auckland parks and streets to increase shelter in poorly shaded areas. (video from May 2022)

A form of climate action nimbyism has been identified as one of many challenges threatening Auckland’s progress on reducing carbon emissions.

The resistance to turning plans into real local change is listed alongside skills shortages and rising costs hitting Auckland Council’s progress towards implementing its 2020 Climate Plan.

“Strong public support for climate action does not necessarily translate into on-the-ground support for meaningful change at the local level,” said a council annual report on climate action progress.

“Acute shortages of professional staff, labour and materials” is slowing programmes not only in the transport sector, but in improving the natural environment.

The need to pay more for materials and also to secure the staff needed for the natural environment work was expected to continue for two years, and was draining money from longer-term maintenance budgets.

The report, to be considered by councillors on Thursday, also sounded a warning about the consequences of continued urban sprawl.

“Auckland needs most future growth to be accommodated through intensification in the existing urban area – rather than continued expansion into greenfield and rural areas,” said the report.

“Without intervention, Auckland is expected to continue expanding and the average motorised trip length is expected to increase by around 5% by 2030.”

The sprawl impact on transport emissions underlined the challenges Auckland faced in delivering the goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030, meaning transport emissions need to fall by 64%, and driving halved.

The report noted that emissions had climbed between the 2016 benchmark against which the cuts would be measured, and the most recent data from 2018.

A list of both internal and citywide challenges to delivering the transport emissions cuts, were laid out.

These included the current transport planning system which maintained the status quo, with change only incremental, and high car ownership rates which meant “investment in providing other choices is perceived as not meeting current needs”.

The difficulty in getting buy-in to on-the-ground local changes has been seen in protests in Henderson and Onehunga to relatively modest changes curbing traffic numbers, and a community uproar over installing concrete separators to protect cyclists on Greenhithe’s Upper Harbour Drive.

“This requires meaningful change to engagement processes including forming early and meaningful relationships with mana whenua and communities,” said the report.

In the Greenhithe cycle lane case, Auckland Transport has stopped work part-way through, and will re-open consultation after dozens of motorists colliding with the separators fuelled local opposition.

The annual report also notes the progress in setting up the programmes required to deliver council-driven climate programmes, and that many skilled staff had been secured, but public resistance to some of the change required remains a key hurdle.