Petrol consumption and emissions fall as prices bite

Drivers purchased approximately 10% less petrol in the autumn quarter compared to one year earlier.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused petrol prices to soar, drivers purchased significantly less of the fossil fuel, according to new data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Between April and June, the country consumed roughly 10% less petrol than a year earlier –and 16% less than the peak reached in the last quarter of 2019.

Oil is a large contributor to the country’s carbon footprint. A 10% drop in petrol sales should translate into a notable reduction in domestic emissions, one expert says.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the country entered lockdown, petrol consumption plummeted, falling to its lowest level since the ministry began recording data in 1974.

Petrol sales also dipped – though not as dramatically – between July and September last year, when the country moved to alert level 4 in August.

Aside from these dips, national oil consumption has been steadily trending down since the end of 2019.

In February, Russian president Vladimir Putin invaded neighbouring Ukraine and the global price of crude oil skyrocketed. In New Zealand, the cost of unleaded 91 went above $3 in March.

In the January to March quarter, national oil consumption fell compared to pre-lockdown periods.

Sales fell even further through to June. Per capita, fuel use was lower than any non-lockdown quarter since 1996, according to Massey University’s Robert McLachlan​.

The shift towards working from home caused petrol consumption to fall initially, he said. Consumer pain at the pump this year accelerated the trend.

“There’s been a lot of complaining about the price of petrol,” he added. “It may not the price itself, but the psychological effect: it makes people stop and think about the impact.”

European consumers have experienced a more expensive energy crunch, McLachlan said. At the same time, global climate campaigners have also encouraged citizens to see ditching fossil fuels as a civic duty. But that message has been largely absent from New Zealand, he added.

“I don’t think there is much conscious use to conserve oil for environmental or geopolitical reasons, especially as we are not getting those signals from government.”

John Bisset/Stuff Petrol prices went above $3 in March. Fuel sales dropped, with implications for transport emissions.

Just 1% of cars on the road are charged with electricity, so these vehicles won’t be contributing much. But McLachlan thought the balance may be changing: nearly one in five new cars purchased in August was an EV.

The increasing price of petrol may have made more people aware that plug-in cars have lower running costs: “especially the wealthy people who can afford to buy a new car”.

While petrol recorded a notable drop, diesel consumption reduced by less than 2%, compared to the previous year. Because diesel is often used by commercial vehicles including long-haul trucks, this “makes sense”, McLachlan said.

Between 2022 and 2025, the Government wants to reduce greenhouse gas from a projected 299.1 million tonnes to 290m tonnes – the first ever “carbon budget”. The fall in petrol sales will count towards this goal.

The electricity grid also had a green start to winter, according to the ministry data. Coal generation more than halved, compared to April to June last year.

The share of electricity from burning fossil gas rose slightly. However, gas units emit significantly less carbon dioxide than coal-fired versions for each kilowatt.

Hydro dams and wind farms also provided more electricity, compared to a year earlier. All up, renewable power stations contributed 81% of all electricity during the three-month period.

The country has just lived through its warmest and wettest winter on record. Warm midyear weather should reduce heating demands, while heavy rainfall quickly raised the hydro lakes.

Because of that, McLachlan believes coal generation should be low at the moment: “possibly the lowest on record”.

