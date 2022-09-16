New campaign demands urgent Government action on nationwide passenger rail

Restore Passenger Rail spokespeople Michael Apáthy and Lauren Dance. The group wants the Government to commit to restore passenger rail to the level it was in 2000.

A new climate action group is demanding the Government act on an ambitious passenger rail plan which it claims would connect three million Kiwis using existing infrastructure.

The Restore Passenger Rail movement only picked up steam about six weeks ago, but has already attracted dozens of members across more than five cities, as well as hundreds of followers on social media.

It plans to present its demands to Government later this month – calling for it to commit to restoring passenger rail to the extent it was in 2000, with affordable and accessible services aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

This would mean working with mana whenua to create subsidised passenger lines, connecting Auckland to Wellington, Tauranga and Napier in the North Island, and Picton to Invercargill and Greymouth in the South.

READ MORE:

* SH1 expansion approval 'hypocritical' amid Govt pledge to halve emissions by 2030

* Bringing back regional passenger trains

* Electrified Timaru to Christchurch rail system pushed by Greens



Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson Michael Apáthy said they would give the Government a deadline to commit to action.

“If they don’t agree, we’ll move into civil resistance.”

All action taken would be peaceful and ethical, he said, but members would be keen to “demonstrate what’s right”.

“It’s really important ... the climate crisis is on us, the time to act was yesterday.”

STUFF Light rail was promised for Christchurch in 2017, so where is it? (Video first published in November 2020)

The campaign was also a response to the cost of living and inequity crisis, Apáthy said.

“Restoring passenger rail is a really low-hanging fruit.”

Railway tracks were already there and useable, he said, although significant investment from the government would still be needed.

“[But] government is still spending billions on motorway expansions.”

About 42% of New Zealand’s carbon dioxide emissions could be attributed to vehicles, and on top of slashing emissions, “it’s giving people something they want”.

Apáthy said they had experienced near-universal support so far.

“I’ve never worked on a campaign where everyone I’ve spoken to has been so enthusiastic.”

Fellow spokesperson Lauren Dance said the world didn’t have time to keep pushing slowly for change.

“We don’t have any other option. Talking isn’t working, petitions aren’t working, showing up outside parliament isn’t working.

“I don’t think people understand how f...ed we are.”

While New Zealand has had a few pro-passenger rail groups spring up over the years, Dance said “the ableness and willingness to apply pressure” set this one apart.

“[We have people willing] to put their bodies and freedom on the line for this.”

New Zealand’s smaller size could be an advantage in rolling out an accessible nationwide system, she said.

“If we can set an example ... we can be a catalyst for change.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Restore Passenger Rail says 3 million people could be connected using existing passenger, tourist, and freight lines.

Apáthy said with 33 million Pakistani people displaced by climate-induced flooding, developed countries like New Zealand had the responsibility to act.

“People want to do the right thing.”

The Government has launched an inquiry into the future of inter-regional passenger rail in New Zealand, which opened for public submissions last month.

The inquiry will look at dis-established routes, integrating new rail routes into existing public transport networks and expansion of specific lines. Submissions close October 6.

New Zealand is aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and the Government this year released its first-ever emissions reduction plan.

It included a swath of transport-targeted measures, including goals to have Kiwis travelling 20% less by car by 2035, instead walking, cycling, or using public transport.

Vehicle emissions are also having a notable impact on human health, with a report released last month revealing health problems worsened by air pollution resulted in the premature death of more than 3300 adults in 2016.