'Keep your carbon in the soil': Students strike again against climate change

A small but hardy crowd had no issues braving the rain in Wellington for the latest School Strike 4 Climate event.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is encouraging students at Friday’s School Strike 4 Climate rally at Parliament to continue fighting for the cause.

Thousands of students around New Zealand called on politicians to do more to combat climate change in the first of several demonstrations taking place across the country.

Wellington students braved cold and drizzly weather to rally at Parliament’s forecourt. Students carried placards with messages including “no more coal, no more oil, keep your carbon in the soil” and “there is no planet b”.

The largest banner read: “Trains not planes. Get serious about the climate crisis”.

READ MORE:

* Friday's climate strike will be the biggest yet, organisers say

* Nelson students demand climate action in second strike

* Students, supporters converge on central Hamilton calling for action on climate change



KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF More and continued investment into public transport, cycleways, education and urban planning - the organisers of the School Strike 4 Climate have a clear list of demands.

Elisabeth Matsis​, 16, of Wellington’s Queen Margaret College said students were “concerned and scared” about the impacts of climate change.

“We, as young people, are going to be the ones who are affected by climate change, and so it’s important that we’re the ones who are speaking out and making sure that people know that his is an issue that needs to be solved,” Matsis said.

Sixteen-year-old Noah Te Ahuru travelled to the Parliamentary rally with about 10 others from Kāpiti College. He said it was important the worsening impact of climate change remained at the forefront of people’s minds.

“It’s just good to support the movement, the more people, the better. There’s more chance of change ... I feel like it’s something that should be taken seriously,” Te Ahuru said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington students have braved cold and drizzly weather for the Schools Strike 4 Climate event at Parliament.

Shaw was joined by fellow Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter in addressing protesters.

“If anybody tells you ‘you are too young to make a difference, that your voice doesn’t count’, do not believe them. It is because of young people that we even have the Zero Carbon Act in this country. That’s because of you and people like you all around the country. Please keep it up,” Shaw said.

In Christchurch, strikers gathered at Cathedral Square then marched to Christchurch City Council, in Hereford St.

About 200 people gathered in Auckland’s Aotea Square.

Activist Sophie Todd said climate justice meant focusing on those being impacted by climate change, rather than on incentivising corporates.

“I’ve been raised on the news that I’m going to die by the age of 50, because of the decisions that have been made in the past.

“I’m just naturally defending my survival here on earth.”

Juressa Lee said the Government was not doing enough.

“The whenua that I whakapapa to is frontline to the climate crisis.

“One day I will be a tupuna, so it’s important to me that I honour the way that my tupuna lived - they were kaitiaki of this land.”

The demonstrations have been planned to coincide with the local government elections, with campaigners calling for more investment in public transport, cycleways and more liveable cities.

Principals have taken a supportive stance ahead of the latest School Strike 4 Climate protests, with one school moving an exam so students can attend their local rally.

Monique Ford/Stuff The demonstrations have been planned to coincide with the local government elections.

The New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa, the largest education trade union in New Zealand, is also backing the movement.

“We support the School Strike 4 Climate demands and we stand in solidarity with the students to demand the government take bolder action on climate change,” says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

“The government is making good progress on climate policy, but the seriousness of the climate crisis requires that we step up the level of urgency.”

Aurora Garner-Randolph, a year 12 student at Avonside Girls' High School and one of the SS4C Ōtautahi (Christchurch) organisers, said it remains important for young people to have their voices heard on climate change.

“The climate emergency hasn't gone away since the last strike, it has only got worse,” she said.

“We are calling on our elected representatives to make bold climate legislation and future-proof our city.”

The 16-year-old said more than 2000 people were expected to attend the demonstration and the reaction from schools had “been very mixed”.

“In previous years we have had schools issuing detentions, which we think is absolutely terrible.

“Going to a protest like this is one of the best ways they can encourage students to participate in democracy.”

Previous strikes across the country have mobilised over 38,000 people between them.

With students now getting adults involved too, there are expectations that Friday’s protests will see the biggest climate strike mobilisation in Aotearoa yet, organisers believe.

Avonside Girls' High School principal Catherine Law said students are “encouraged to stand against climate change” and they could attend the demonstration if they had parental consent.

At Cashmere High School, staff rescheduled a year 10 numeracy exam so students could attend the demonstration.

“It took a bit of planning around rooming and staff supervision, but we didn't want it to be an obstacle or for students to have to make a choice,” principal Joe Eccleton said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Members of School Strike 4 Climate Ōtautahi putting up posters in Cathedral Sq at the weekend.

“It's not a school event so we won't close the school, but we are very supportive of students who want to attend,” he said.

“It is a strike and I think it would devalue it if we closed the school.”

Students who attend the demonstration, rather than their classes, will be recorded as an “explained absence”, he said.

“Our students are really passionate about this issue. We want students who are active citizens and are able to play a part in the wider conversation.”

The last school climate demonstration was in March 2021 and Carter Andrew, one of the organisers at SS4C Ōtautahi, said the 18-month gap was due to Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings and also allegations of organisational racism by some former members.

The Auckland branch of School Strike 4 Climate admitted racism and has since disbanded.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff SS4C Ōtautahi organiser Carter Andrew says they are “encouraging anyone and everyone to come along”.

“We took a step back then and looked at ourselves in depth and how to better ensure we have equal representation,” he said.

The 18-year-old is studying at University of Canterbury and said the demonstration was “multi-generational” and not just for school students.

“We're encouraging anyone and everyone to come along.

“We need as many people along to show the council that people of Ōtautahi do care about climate change.”