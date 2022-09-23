People of all ages and backgrounds take to Christchurch streets for climate protest

More than 1000 climate activists at the latest School Strike 4 Climate in Christchurch demanded "more radical" action on climate change from elected representatives.

Organisers of Friday’s School Strike 4 Climate demonstration wanted it to be a “multi-generational event” with people of all ages and backgrounds lending their voice to the protest.

Stuff visual journalist KAI SCHWOERER and education reporter LEE KENNY met some of the people who attended the rally in Christchurch.

More than 1000 people met in Cathedral Square before marching to the Christchurch City Council’s headquarters.

Among them was Mary Cavanagh who said she’s “enjoyed the world for more than 70 years” and wants young people to be able to do the same.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mary Cavanagh wants the world to be enjoyed by future generations.

“I’m coming to the end of my life,” she said.

“I’ve lived a long life and enjoyed the world and I want to make sure I leave it in just as good a state as I’ve enjoyed it for the next generation.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Cashmere High School student Luca Fear-Ross says urgent action is needed.

Luca Fear-Ross said he was there because there needs to be urgent action against climate change.

“I don’t think the Government is putting enough effort into it,” he said.

“There are a lot of ideas for things they want to do in 20 years, but we need things to be done now.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Lan Pham is stepping down from her role at Environment Canterbury after six years.

Lan Pham, who is finishing up a six-year run as an Environment Canterbury councillor, said the issue of climate change “is not going away”.

“You hear this talked about as if it is a political issue and what we are seeing from young people is that it’s not political, it’s about universal needs and the right to have a decent future,” she said.

“I’m so glad to be here to support these young people and send a message to adults that we’re not doing enough.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Nicholas Dewhurst is one of the co-organisers of the School Strike 4 Climate protest in Christchurch.

Nicholas Dewhurst joined the protest because he does not believe the Christchurch City Council is doing enough to combat climate change.

“I feel like the council has the biggest power to make a big difference, because it’s more of a local issue,” he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Green Party member Prue Stringer joined the protest.

Prue Stringer was there as a member of the Green Party.

“I feel it’s the responsibility of all of us to make changes,” she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Luke Kin asks why young people would not be there at the protest.

Luke Kin was a co-organiser and said it was great that so many people were there.

“It’s our world to live in and pass on to the next generation. It’s stupid that you would not take part in this.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Singer Lucy Gray performed as the crowd gathered in Cathedral Sq.

Musician and activist Lucy Gray had attended several climate change demonstrations in Christchurch, and she took to the stage on Friday to sing a protest song.

“I’m here to perform and to urge people to think about how they cast their vote and to make it count.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Aurora Garner-Randolph is a co-organiser of the demonstration.

School Strike 4 Climate Ōtautahi co-organiser Aurora Garner-Randolph became involved in the movement after attending a similar protest when she was younger.

“I rocked-up to an event two years ago and climate change action has always been important to me,” she said.

“I get very disheartened about climate change if I don’t do something about the issue.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Yusef Elnahas says climate change is the biggest issue for his generation.

Yusef Elnahas, 18, said it was “important for youth to speak up and stand up for their future”.

“Climate change is the biggest issue of our lifetime and we’re standing up for our children’s future and that’s why we want action now,” he said.

“If not now, then it’s going to be too late.”