What does sustainable jet fuel mean for Air NZ and will it help save the planet?

Air New Zealand purchased 1.2 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel, in its bid to reduce the climate impact of its services. It’s made from recycled cooking oil and animal waste. But will it make a difference? Olivia Wannan reports.

Even though this 1.2 million litres could fly a plane between Auckland to Wellington 400 times, the airline has confirmed it equates to less than 1% of the jet fuel it consumes every year.

Simply put, there isn’t enough wasted cooking grease in the world to fully replace fossil jet fuel, an oil expert says.

Currently, flying is one of the most-carbon intensive activities a person can do. As seats are comparatively spacious and heavy plus baggage allowances more generous, first- and business-class travel is particularly polluting.

This means environment advocates have concluded aviation emissions needed to peak by 2030 “at the latest” – or even better, by 2025 – to align with the Paris Agreement, the global accord to limit global heating to “well below” 2C, or ideally 1.5C.

Earlier this year, Air NZ unveiled a green campaign, Flight 0, and a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Compared to 2019, Air NZ aims to reduce the carbon intensity of its services in 2030 by nearly 29%. But because the airline intends to increase its capacity, this translates to a 16% reduction in its carbon footprint by the end of the decade.

This target aligns with a world on a “well below 2C” path, according to an independent auditor (which is currently creating a 1.5C path for aviation).

To get there, the airline will purchase new fossil-fuelled planes that burn less jet fuel, and purchase craft running on zero-carbon fuels once these are available.

This plan relies heavily on sustainable aviation fuel.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Air New Zealand has enough bio-based fuel to fly a plane between the capital and Auckland 400 times.

Last month, Air NZ received its first-ever delivery of sustainable fuel from Neste, a traditional oil refiner in Finland. It hopes to top up the order later this year, so that at least 1% of all fuel it burns this year is bio-based.

“This shipment, while small, has been used to help us understand the true cost of importing sustainable aviation fuel,” the airline says.

Neste offers jet fuel and diesel made from biological material.

Plants absorb carbon dioxide as they grow. While burning fossil fuels increases the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, fuels made from organic material should not increase the total, in theory.

But the plants’ origin matters, says oil expert David Keat. Vegetable oils can be used to power vehicles – but if rainforest is felled to create farmland for biofuels, they’ll have higher lifetime emissions than burning the same amount of fossil fuel.

One famous example is palm plantations, which are responsible for large-scale deforestation in tropical countries. Palm oil is a “spectacularly bad” biofuel, Keat says. “It’s three times as bad as fossil fuels.”

Neste uses palm oil and its byproducts in its some bio-based fuels, such as biodiesel (though palm oil will be phased out of the mix next year). But palm products aren’t in the sustainable aviation fuel recipe, the oil refiner told Stuff.

Air NZ won’t purchase any biofuel with palm oil or byproducts, the airline says.

Neste says its sustainable aviation fuel doesn’t contain any vegetable oil. It’s made from waste materials – such as used cooking oil – and leftovers, such as inedible animal fat.

Waste materials are a preferable biofuel source material. Since these were destined to decompose in a landfill, the thinking goes, they have a very low carbon footprint.

However, animal fat isn’t always waste, as it can be used in cooking or to make cosmetics. It may be that growing demand for these materials could mean traditional customers turn to new sources, requiring new farmland.

Scion bioenergy expert Paul Bennett​ says global demand for animal fat is diminishing.

Keats is concerned that new biofuel crops will replace those feeding people and animals.

“You end up with this nonsense situation when you’re converting food to fuel, when the world is short of food,” he added. “Since the EU biofuel mandates came in, they’ve deforested an area three times the size of the Netherlands.”

(Demand for biofuels in Europe has led to deforestation – meaning the product can create potentially more carbon dioxide than its fossil fuel equivalent.)

No one wants biofuels that push out indigenous forests and food crops, Bennett says, so the industry and governments are developing sustainability criteria to reduce the risk.

“There are a lot of certification processes being put in place,” he added. “We have to produce good biofuels. And we can.”

123rf Used cooking oil is a preferable, greener ingredient for biofuels, in comparison to virgin vegetable oils.

Biofuel made from “genuine” waste products such as used cooking oil ticks a lot of boxes, Keats says. These products can be refined, similarly to crude oil, to make jet fuel.

But this waste would probably only provide “a fraction of a per cent” of the fossil jet fuel burned by the global aviation industry each year, Keats argues.

He “has nothing but sympathy for the airlines” caught between the public desire for guilt-free flights and the lack of realistic clean tech and fuels.

Batteries can power small planes over short distances. Hydrogen-powered craft are even further behind.

But Bennett views fuel made from used cooking oil as a positive first step. An International Energy Agency climate report found a role for biofuels, he says. The world produces a lot of organic waste: from the wood leftover from harvesting and thinning, to agricultural straw and even green waste from rubbish bins.

“It’s absolutely the way we need to move forward.”

Eviation/Supplied Nine-seater electric planes like this could soon offer fossil-fuel-free short flights.

New Zealand in particular has plenty of waste wood that could be – though, to date, hasn’t been – transformed into biofuel.

Keats says wood is a challenging material to get energy out of. At the moment, wood-based biofuel can be made, but isn’t produced in large quantities, he added.

Bennett was more optimistic. “There are people who say we don’t have enough waste. But we absolutely have enough to get going,” he says. “It will take time… We’re not going to go to 0 to 50% sustainable aviation fuel overnight. It’s going to take decades.”

Air New Zealand Aircraft carrying satellite receivers will conduct what could be groundbreaking research.

Beyond the ingredients, any fossil fuels used to process or transport biofuel would add to its carbon footprint.

Neste said its bio-based fuel has an emissions footprint 80% smaller than fossil jet fuel.

The cost of biofuels is a disadvantage, however. According to Air NZ, the fuel costs “three to five times” as much as fossil fuels – though it isn’t planning to increase ticket prices.

Biofuels may always be more expensive, Bennett says.

Air NZ isn’t the only airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel. Virgin Atlantic and United Airlines have also signed deals with Neste.

As well as burning fossil fuels, aircraft contribute to climate change by creating condensation trails that trap heat in the atmosphere, particularly at night.

Air NZ’s climate goals only cover fuel use. The airline has no plan to reduce its contribution to warming due to condensation.

