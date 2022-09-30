Hayfever hitting sufferers earlier and harder thanks to climate change

For those allergic, exposure to pollen can trigger itchy or watery eyes, runny or clogged nose, sneezing, and skin redness or rashes.

If you’ve found yourself sneezing and sniffling earlier than normal this year due to hayfever, get used to it – climate change has lengthened the pollen season and increased its intensity.

Hayfever season started in August – about two months earlier than usual.

According to the World Allergy Organisation, climate change is lengthening pollen allergy seasons and increasing the intensity of allergens.

Allergy NZ chief executive Mark Dixon said a third of the population suffered from airborne allergies, with some people taking corticosteroid or antihistamine treatments to help them before the season started.

”People usually start a desensitisation routine in June or July so they wouldn’t have been effectively desensitised by August if they were only half-way through that process,” he said.

Dixon said hayfever was boosted by a warm and windy winter.

The main pollen affecting New Zealanders were from grasses as a result of land use changes in New Zealand but the South Island also had birch forests where pollen could travel up to 1500km.

“Right through New Zealand birch allergen proteins can affect people right up to Auckland,” he said.

STUFF Ben Connolly barricades himself in his home every September and October because of "debilitating" pollination attacks.

Allergic reactions happen as the body tries to ward off irritants by releasing histamines, which cause inflammation.

Hay fever is also known as allergic rhinitis, and has two types: seasonal allergic rhinitis caused by wind-borne pollens and perennial allergic rhinitis caused by all year round allergens like dust mites and domestic pets.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said most of New Zealand had the warmest and wettest winter on record.

In Christchurch, it was 2C warmer than average, while Auckland’s climatic average temperature for August was 12.9C compared to the average of 11.1C.

Professor Rewi Newnham​ of Victoria University of Wellington said a wet and mild winter would contribute to a more severe season for allergies.

“Pollen is coming into the air streams in abundance usually mid to late October or into November and this is exacerbated by warmer temperatures. We are seeing an early onset this year,” he said.

He said anecdotally pollen allergies were increasing but New Zealand’s data on the subject was incomplete and out of date with the last nationwide survey of airborne pollen conducted more than 30 years ago.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Grasses are the most common allergen in New Zealand

“The data generated would also help to answer some pressing questions in relation to respiratory disorder in New Zealand and in particular whether the timing and severity of key pollen allergens are changing and new sources are establishing as a result of climate change,” he said.

The World Allergy Organisation says pollen allergies are increasing in prevalence and severity and will continue to be a concern as climate changes bring more allergen sensitivity.

Hay fever reduces people’s quality of life with symptoms including fatigue, irritability, anxiety, depression, frustration, self-consciousness as well as lower energy, motivation, alertness, and ability to concentrate.