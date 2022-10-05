Government, not polluters, buying offsets could cut emissions, Minister suggests

Currently, the Emissions Trading Scheme allows big polluters to offset emissions by planting new trees.

Large emitters could soon be unable to offset their emissions through trees, Climate Change Minister James Shaw has hinted.

Tweaks to the Emissions Trading Scheme could also allow the Government to meet more of its national carbon-cutting pledge at home.

The concept could raise the price of polluting, encouraging people to ditch fossil fuels sooner.

READ MORE:

* Farm fertilisers should face a climate penalty ASAP – commission

* Government douses its proposal to limit exotic forests

* Rural communities under threat from carbon offsetting, farmers say



Greenhouse-producing industries, barring agriculture, are subject to the Emissions Trading Scheme (or ETS). Big polluters must surrender one carbon unit – essentially an official licence to pollute – for every tonne of emissions they produce.

There are several ways to obtain these units: the Government issues some to trade-exposed and high-emitting industries at no cost, and sells a limited number at quarterly auctions.

Otherwise, big polluters can purchase from forest owners, who are issued one unit for every tonne of carbon dioxide their trees absorb. But Climate Change Minister James Shaw signalled this third option was up for consideration.

Speaking to Stuff, Shaw said the government was exploring forestry’s place in the ETS. One option was the Government became a buyer – or even the exclusive purchaser – of units from forest owners. These units could then enter the Government pool, to be allocated for free or sold at auction.

The Government would receive a method to incentivise new native and exotic forests plus, potentially, more precise control over gross emissions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw hinted at tweaks to the Emissions Trading Scheme. (File photo)

Shaw said the Government wanted to drive down gross emissions. It chooses how many units can be auctioned off, and planned to offer diminishing numbers each year. There is no cap on the number of units it can give away for free.

The current ETS set-up also allows unlimited forestry units, Shaw said. In that way, gross emissions could stay high, as long as emitters purchased sufficient forestry units to offset their footprint.

Earlier this year, Climate Change Commission chair Rodd Carr said the current settings of the ETS are likely to deliver “mostly new plantation forestry”, rather than cut greenhouse emissions. “This would ultimately put our economy at a competitive disadvantage... and shift cost burdens on to future generations,” Carr added.

At the same time, the commission is allowing for some forestry to balance out gross emissions. Its example carbon-cutting path factored in 300,000 hectares of native forests and 380,000 hectares of exotic forests planted between 2021 and 2035.

Shaw suggested the commission’s projections could guide the amount and type of forest for the carbon units the Government might purchase.

Native forest is more expensive to plant and maintain than exotic trees. To get a desired mix, cheaper exotics can “cross subsidise” indigenous species, Shaw said.

If the Government purchased forestry units and then auctioned or gave them to polluters, each unit would be net-zero. Overall, this could decrease the country’s gross and net emissions, compared to the current set-up.

Asked if the option might increase the hectares of forest planted, Shaw said it would not need to.

STUFF Raging Australian bushfires, Arctic “zombie fires”. Climate change can make wildfires more intense. This is how.

However, since a policy change could cut net emissions, it could also reduce how many international offsets the Government purchased to meet its 2030 target under the Paris Agreement. At the moment, it will need to buy up to 102 million tonnes of emissions reductions.

At the recent Climate Change and Business Conference, Shaw drew a parallel between this order and the 90m tonnes of units that would be sold at auction or given for free to big polluters between now and 2030.

“That 90 million tonnes… could be backed with domestic forestry,” he told attendees.

“That would give iwi and other landowners some predictability and reliable income on land that is otherwise incredibly challenging to generate a return from.”

But Shaw told Stuff it would be challenging to meet the entire NDC onshore, with tree-backed carbon units. Aotearoa would need to plant “an astonishing acreage in order to get even close to finding 100m tonnes” when the trees are young.

Even so, the Government's “top priority” is to reduce emissions domestically, he added.

The change could also address another of the Government’s long-running concerns – that unlimited amounts of forestry units could dampen the carbon price.

From January, landowners with permanent forests will be able to sell the carbon absorbed to polluting companies for the trees’ full lifetimes. A glut of forest credits and a lower polluting price could cause emitters to delay switching from fossil fuels to clean energy.

If the Government became the sole purchaser of forestry units, it would exert better control over the carbon price. It currently costs $78 to emit one tonne of carbon dioxide. The commission recommended giving the price a longer rein, allowing it to climb as high as $171 before any price protection mechanisms kick in.

Shaw stressed that no decisions on forestry’s future in the ETS had been made. Even if the Government elected to alter forestry, the change would take some time. “This isn't going to happen by Christmas, by the election. It's a long process.”

The “massive” ETS reforms of 2020 concluded work that began in 2015, under the National-led Government, he added. “That's a five-year process.”

Stay on top of the latest climate news. The Forever Project's Olivia Wannan will keep you in the know each week. Sign up here.