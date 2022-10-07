New rules for AC and heat pump gas will cut our carbon footprint

Your fridge likely keeps your food cold with the help of very powerful greenhouse gas, known as HFC.

New rules affecting fridges, heat pumps, ACs and cars next year should prevent more than 160,000 tonnes of carbon pollution – the equivalent of 22,500 return flights to London.

Heating and cooling appliances often contain refrigerating gases known as hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs, which produce an extremely potent greenhouse effect. One type of HFC causes 14,800 times more planetary warming than the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide.

All up, these refrigerating gases contribute nearly 2% of the country’s annual greenhouse footprint. But as part of a global agreement, New Zealand has pledged to phase these gases out.

READ MORE:

* A proposed factory will destroy climate-damaging gases – here's how

* Montreal Protocol shows a path for action on climate change

* Protecting the ozone layer saved the world over 2C of warming – study



The gases are not manufactured domestically. HFCs are either imported in bulk orders, or arrive in small quantities in heating and cooling appliances plus car air conditioning systems.

Bulk orders must be approved by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). To get their new gases through Customs, importers must have a permit.

Next year, the EPA will approve permits for just 87% of the gases imported in bulk this year. Every two years after that, the import limit will ratchet down again. By 2036, the country will import just one-fifth of the HFCs that arrived in 2020, the EPA said.

Already, the demand for contestable permits exceeds the new limit.

The policy doesn’t cover the small quantities of HFCs imported within new products. But under the Emissions Reduction Plan, the Government is looking to ban the import of appliances containing climate-damaging gases, where alternatives are available.

STUFF Most homes should be able to cut power bills by more than $500 a year. Here is some expert advice.

But the limit will affect the gases injected onshore into supermarket fridges, building and vehicle ACs, cool storage trucks and home appliances, said EPA hazardous substances applications manager Lauren Fleury. “If you get your heat pump serviced, you may have this [gas] in your house as well.”

For some applications, there are suitable alternatives to HFCs, such as hydrofluoroolefins. These have minimal impact on the atmosphere, and can be blended with HFCs.

“It’s an evolution,” Fleury said. “They’re not always compatible with all systems.”

For that reason the international agreement – the Kigali amendment – “is a phase down, not a blanket stop”, Fleury added. “You need to allow industry the time to develop the alternatives.”

Climate-friendly gases can be more expensive than HFCs, though prices are coming down. But all atmospheric-heating refrigerant gases must pay government levies, which contribute a large share of the final price. Low-warming gases will face lesser fees.

Fleury hoped that more homeowners would become aware of these gases, and the risk posed to the atmosphere if they aren’t serviced and disposed of by a professional.

“We have the DIY gene in New Zealand. But people trying to service or dispose of appliances in the wrong way presents the biggest risk for these things getting into the atmosphere,” she added.

Consumers could also ask about climate-friendly gas options when they’re getting heating and cooling appliances and vehicle ACs serviced, Fleury said. “That would be really great to see.”

HFCs were introduced after the world phased down chlorofluorocarbons – commonly called CFCs. These older-generation gases deplete ozone, causing holes in the protective ozone layer above the north and south poles. The global agreement to reduce CFCs allowed the ozone layer to start recovering, and prevented more than 2C of global warming.

Stay on top of the latest climate news. The Forever Project's Olivia Wannan will keep you in the know each week. Sign up here.