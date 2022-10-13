'We're not arguing it's likely at all': Behind the oil and gas lobby's $650 energy bill claims

An oil and gas rep claimed energy bills could rise $650 a year. However, they are “not arguing it’s likely”.

Oil and gas representatives published calculations showing controls on climate pollution could see annual household energy bills rise $650. But the group has now clarified that they were not claiming this level of increase was “likely at all”.

An independent expert says there’s no reason to think the price of pollution will get that high.

However, the lobby group says it was acting in good faith, and denies it was trying to spook people.

The lobbying was against advice from the Climate Change Commission, which told the Government it was depressing the price of pollution too much by releasing extra carbon credits into the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

The ETS is one of New Zealand’s main tools for fighting climate change, but the Government releases more units into the market when the price per tonne tops $70.

The commission says this is pushing down how much companies expect to pay and undermining incentives to cut pollution.

To fix this, the commission suggested holding off injecting more credits until prices reached about $170, which climate experts said would hustle along polluters such as Fonterra to stop burning coal, oil and natural gas more quickly.

Oil and gas lobbyists Energy Resources Aotearoa released a statement lambasting the idea, saying the average household bills for electricity, gas and petrol could each rise by 9-12% – a total of $650 a year – at a carbon price of $170.

Those eye-watering numbers were placed prominently and were the only household cost figures mentioned in the group’s statement.

But ETS expert Christina Hood said there was “absolutely no reason” the price would rise to $171.

Her own submission on the advice said it was doubtful the new trigger price would significantly raise carbon prices.

“If the ETS price does rise substantially, it will be because non-ETS policies are failing to deliver… If the government is concerned about rising ETS prices, the solution is to do more through (other) complementary policies,” was her view.

Asked about its $650 figure, Energy Resources Aotearoa clarified “we are not claiming the proposal would deliver these prices”.

Chief Executive John Carnegie defended highlighting the figures, saying that level of increase was possible.

Speaking to Stuff about the likelihood of a $170 carbon price, Carnegie put emphasis on the word “could”.

“We talk about: it could. We don’t say it will or would,” he added. “We’re not arguing it’s likely at all, we’re saying here’s a possibility. If this were the possibility, would it be acceptable?”

Carnegie denied the group was attempting to scare people.

“Absolutely it’s in good faith. We have pointed out the implications of what would happen if the cost containment reserve was triggered at those price levels.”

Who is Energy Resources Aotearoa?

Energy Resources represents oil and gas extractors and other organisations with large carbon footprints.

Genesis Energy – which is majority owned by the government, and runs the coal-burning Huntly power plant – is among its members, along with law firm Bell Gully and accounting giant KPMG.

The group’s arguments said: “The Climate Change Commission’s proposed changes to Emissions Trading Scheme settings would increase household and business costs, and a more moderate approach should be taken...”

“Energy Resources Aotearoa’s analysis of the proposal shows that compared to today, an emissions price of $170.... could see the average household spend $200 (9%) more for electricity each year; $150 (12%) more for natural gas each year; and $300 (10%) more for petrol each year.”

Many KiwiSaver funds have oil companies among their investments, though there are an increasing number of KiwiSaver funds that are fossil fuel-free.

Stuff contacted Energy Resources members Genesis Energy, Bell Gully and KPMG about the lobbying.

In a statement, Genesis “utterly reject[ed]” the idea that it is lobbying against climate action through its Energy Resources membership. “Genesis is a member of numerous associations with diverse membership groups whose views cannot be expected to completely align.”

The electricity generator said it has “consistently and publicly supported” national efforts to reduce emissions, and contribute through its carbon-cutting plan. It wrote a separate submission on the commission’s advice – which does not criticise proposals for a $170 threshold. Genesis “had no role” in preparing Energy Resources’ statement and submission.

Bell Gully and KPMG did not respond.

The Climate Change Commission said public debate is important. “We hope the full range of perspectives on these issues are debated and heard.”

How the carbon price affects your bills

The ETS affects the price of household energy coming from polluting sources: today’s carbon price adds 19 cents to every litre of petrol, for example. If the carbon price rose 50%, it would add another 10 cents.

Under the ETS big carbon dioxide polluters must surrender one New Zealand Unit – essentially, a licence to pollute – for every tonne of emissions they produce.

Companies can buy these from forest owners or buy them at quarterly auctions, and some trade-exposed and high-emitting industries receive free units from the Government. Companies may then pass some or all of this cost on to customers in the price of pollution-heavy products, such as natural gas or petrol.

Since carbon auctions began last year, the release of extra units has been a regular issue.

123rf The Government holds four auctions each year, selling millions of NZ Units – or permission to pollute.

When bids at auction rise above a certain threshold – currently $70 – extra units held in a reserve fund flood into the sales pool.

This was meant to be rare, but extra units in the reserve fund were released and sold last and this year, which the commission says “anchored” people’s price expectations.

Starting 2023 the commission has recommended extra units should only be released if auction bids exceed $171, with more released if bids go above $214.

Currently, buyers are paying about $81 for each NZ Unit. The market price rose steadily between 2020 and the start of this year. But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price has yo-yoed.

The price would need to roughly double to reach $170 – the carbon price used in Energy Resource’s modelling.

The commission undertook its own modelling of the effect of carbon prices at $50, $100, $150, $200 and $250, though it didn’t say which scenario was most likely.

In its example carbon-cutting path, it projected the carbon price would rise above $100 in 2025 and slightly above $150 by 2030.

At $150 per tonne, the median low-income family would pay 1.4% extra for food and energy, while a high-income household would spend another 0.5%.

Since those figures don’t account for anyone reducing their fossil fuel consumption in response to higher prices, this is likely an overestimate, the commission noted.

The ETS is intended to steadily encourage families and businesses to improve energy efficiency and switch to cheaper green energy and highly efficient electric vehicles.

“In the longer-term, households will be better off,” the commission concluded.

Carnegie said Energy Resources Aotearoa undertook modelling in addition to the commission’s in order to double-check the commission’s work. “We didn’t want to take the Climate Change Commission’s numbers at face value.”

