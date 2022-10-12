Will the Government's farming emissions plan 'rip the guts out of small town New Zealand'?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Government's plan to price the methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide created on farms.

ANALYSIS: After the Government unveiled a draft plan to calculate and price the greenhouse gases produced on farm, industry bodies and climate activists were quick to express their dismay that it asked for too much – or too little. Olivia Wannan fact-checked some prominent responses.

Federated Farmers’ Andrew Hoggard: “The government’s rehashed plan to reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions throws out the two and a half years of work the industry did to come up with a solution.

The greenhouse gas reduction plan released by the government this morning will rip the guts out of small town New Zealand, putting trees where farms used to be. The plan aims to reduce sheep and beef farming in New Zealand by 20% and dairy farming by 5% to achieve the unscientific pulled-out-of-a-hat national greenhouse gas targets.”

And...

In June, a partnership of Māori and industry groups – including Federated Farmers – presented a proposal for a system to measure and price agricultural emissions. This is the industry solution Hoggard says was thrown out.

READ MORE:

* Shelter belts could slash annual farm emissions bill under industry-designed scheme

* Farmers offering to pay $137m for their greenhouse pollution. Is that fair?

* Farmers could pay two prices for greenhouse emissions



The industry envisioned a centralised calculator to determine how much methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide a farm produced each year. Farms would then pay levies on all three gases, to incentivise them to cut their climate impact. But to “supercharge” this effect, farmers would also get discounts for greenhouse gas-reducing behaviour, such as using nitrous oxide inhibitors or methane-reducing food additives.

This basic structure remains the backbone of the Government’s plan.

But there are some departures from the industry’s proposal. For one thing, the sector sought – but isn’t likely to receive – joint powers to appoint the people deciding how expensive the levies would be.

Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research’s work shows meat and dairy farming will be negatively impacted by emissions pricing: profits will be constrained, and some farmers will switch to horticulture, plant trees or sell up to foresters.

However, the modelling demonstrates these effects will occur – to a greater or lesser degree – no matter how the Government designs the pricing system.

The design can minimise these impacts, but not avoid them entirely, the research found. A set-up based on the industry proposal would see sheep and beef farmland fall by at least 8%. But under a different pricing system, 15% of sheep and beef farmland would be converted, the modelling found.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff No matter the pricing system, some landowners will be persuaded to switch out of sheep farming.

Hoggard’s statement that sheep and beef farming will fall 20%, and dairy farming 5% lines up with some of Landcare Research’s projections on production.

Under the likely set-up proposed by the Government, there would be a 5% drop in milk solids, a roughly 21% reduction in lamb and wool, and a 36% drop in beef, the modelling found. Some land would be replaced by permanent forest or harvested exotics, but other parts will be converted to horticulture.

Ministries also asked the modellers to run some additional scenarios, where greenhouse gas-cutting tech is cheap, well-incentivised and widely used. This found similar decreases in milk, lamb and wool. But beef production – where methane-cutting seaweed could have an impact – actually increased 10%. The country also grew more grains, fruit and vegetables.

The Government’s goal to reduce methane by between 24 and 47% by 2050 is enshrined in climate law. The target was based on the work of leading climate science body the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (or IPCC), which calculated agricultural methane needed to fall by between 24 and 47% by mid-century, to limit global heating to 1.5C.

Nitrous oxide from farming will need to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 under the law, which aligns it with the target for carbon dioxide (another long-lived gas) but is not drawn directly from the IPCC.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Putting a price on emissions should reduce the methane burped out by cows, a research study found.

Greenpeace’s Christine Rose: “Even with amendments released today, the Government’s farmgate emissions pricing system known as He Waka Eke Noa will fail to cut climate emissions from agriculture.

The industry has still managed to secure a system that won’t properly regulate, price or cut methane emissions. It’s greenwash.”

And...

Elsewhere, Greenpeace has expressed its view on “proper” regulation of methane emissions. It wants the herd of dairy cows – which counted 6.3 million in 2019 – to be halved.

By contrast, the Government’s Climate Change Response Act says methane must fall least 10% by the end of the decade. (This is against the IPCC finding that agricultural methane should fall by between 11 and 30% by 2030.)

In its modelling, Landcare Research calculated the impact of different pricing systems on emissions in 2030. The likely set-up under the levies proposed by the Government – where farms receive an emissions bill charging the equivalent of $5 for methane emissions and $11 for nitrous oxide, with discounts for green behaviour – would successfully reduce emissions, it concluded.

Methane emissions would drop 15% and nitrous oxide would fall by nearly 13% compared with the expected emissions in 2030 without levies.

The modelling concludes the Government’s proposed design will meet the goals in the act.

Beef + Lamb’s Andrew Morrison: “New Zealand sheep and beef farmers have more than 1.4 million hectares of native forest on their land which is absorbing carbon, and it’s only fair this is appropriately recognised in any framework from day one.”

And...

As part of the industry-Māori partnership, meat farming representatives fought strongly for a vegetation discount, so that carbon dioxide absorbed by trees on farms could offset methane and nitrous oxide levies.

But there’s already a system to cash in on the carbon absorbed by trees: the Emissions Trading Scheme (or ETS). However, there are a few eligibility criteria that get in the way of some farmers accessing this for their vegetation: the plants must have been planted after 1990 and be capable of reaching a certain height, and be at least one hectare in size.

Farmers with the eligible type of forest can earn around $83 for every tonne of carbon dioxide absorbed by their trees.

In the industry proposal, farmers with vegetation that didn’t meet this bar would still be eligible for a discount on their annual emissions bill.

However, the Climate Change Commission thought trees were best rewarded through the ETS. It advised that reforms to the ETS would be a more effective solution, and one that any landowner (not only farmers) could cash in on.

The Government’s system floats a compromise. In the scheme’s early years, farmers can claim payments for on-farm vegetation through a separate system, but this will eventually be phased out and replaced by ETS payments.

There’s been debate over the extent to which on-farm trees offset methane and nitrous oxide emissions. This matters most to meat farmers, who typically have more trees on their land than their dairy counterparts.

A government study found one third of the agricultural emissions produced by the meat industry were offset by on-farm trees. The research noted that many areas of scrub and older bush had reached a steady state – meaning they were not absorbing additional carbon dioxide.

In addition, more than 11,000 hectares of farmland are deforested, harvested or cleared each year on average. Millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide is also leaking out from paddocks that were once peatlands.

The ministry report noted that these sources of emissions deserve to be included in farming tallies “for completeness”.

Stay on top of the latest climate news. The Forever Project's Olivia Wannan will keep you in the know each week. Sign up here.