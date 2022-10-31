Meet the LED bulbs which could last to 2072

The humble lightbulb doesn't do much to announce itself, but it does rather illuminate our way of life. With the release of new Ultra Efficient LED bulbs, Philips is shining a new light on an old friend – and these ones might just last a lifetime.

Times have changed since the first light bulbs were invented in the 19th Century, as have the bulbs we use today. Incandescent bulbs like the ones popularised back then are still available, but the problems plaguing them are still the same: they don't last very long, and they use far more power than necessary.

That's why Netherlands-based parent company Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), has launched its most energy-efficient LED bulbs yet, tested to last a whopping 50,000 hours and designed to be sustainable in the long run – in terms of waste, carbon emissions and your wallet.

SUPPLIED Philips' Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs are the perfect option for anyone looking to reduce their wastage and footprint.

Introducing Philips' Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs

Philips' Ultra Efficient LED bulbs provide immediate, significant energy savings while enhancing your home atmosphere. And, remarkably, those same bulbs could be lighting the way just as brightly in 50 years' time (50,000-hour lifetime, based on 2.7 hours a day usage). Here are some of the reasons that the Ultra Efficient light bulbs are the best choice for today, tomorrow and the planet.

They're built to last: If you were to use them for 2.7 hours per day, a Philips' Ultra Efficient LED bulb will last you up to 50 years. This means less time and money spent going to the store every few years to buy more light bulbs – way less.

They're energy-efficient: LEDs in general are significantly more energy-efficient than fluorescent lights, and Philips' Ultra Efficient LED Globes takes this up a notch – they consume 60% less energy for the same lighting effect as a normal LED. (Comparing a Philips ultra-Efficient 4W LED bulb to a standard Philips LED bulb 9.5W equivalent with 806lm.)

They're better for the environment: With higher energy efficiency and fewer dead bulbs going into landfill, these bulbs are the perfect option for anyone looking to reduce their wastage and footprint.

They're easy on the eyes: Harsh, glaring light is an unpleasant effect from some light bulbs. That's why Philips' EyeComfort range is designed to reduce glare, strobing and flicker, with photobiological safety and colour rendering.

They look good: Perhaps the best-looking of all LED bulbs, the Ultra Efficient bulb comes in a distinctly vintage-looking glass filament design. It's stylish enough to show off as a part of your decor. Better yet, you have a choice between warm or cool lighting.

SUPPLIED Perhaps the best-looking of all LED bulbs, the Ultra Efficient bulb comes in a distinctly vintage-looking glass filament design.

Signify is paving the way for sustainability

Signify is the world leader in lighting and a driving force in reducing carbon emissions. Carbon neutral since 2020 and recognised as a Climate A-Lister for their environmental leadership, they are at the cutting edge of research into innovative, sustainable technology.

The Signify HQ is situated at The High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, which is home to 140 businesses. Claiming to be the 'the smartest square metres in the Netherlands', the campus houses many researchers who are working towards creating the next generation of technology.

Signify is on a mission to make people's lives brighter and to create a better world with environmentally friendly light. They aim to double the pace of the Paris Agreement 1.5°C scenario, and they're on track to reach their 2031 pathway in 2025 by increasing the energy efficiency of their products to reduce emissions and driving carbon reductions at their suppliers.

Sustainability is part of the DNA of Signify. Over the years, Signify has pioneered many key breakthroughs in sustainable lighting, being a driving force behind several leading technological innovations, including LED. If you're keen to make more sustainable lighting choices in your life, look out for the new Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs, available now from Bunnings, Mitre 10, Countdown and New World.

For more information, visit: www.lighting.philips.co.nz/consumer/ultra-efficient