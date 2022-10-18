The courier winning hearts and minds to electric

Gerrit de Toit with his new eVito, the electric version of the vehicles he once drove for his late father.

Gerrit de Toit wants his town to fall for electric vehicles, one parcel at a time.

The NZ Post courier secured one of the first Mercedes eVito vans to arrive in the country. Both man and van are now headed to de Toit's adopted home of Taupō.

The father of two – who recently lost his own father – saw the switch to electric as a way to protect future generations. “You try in your daily life to make a difference, like recycling plastic bottles and boxes. I feel like this is a really big step in the right direction.”

READ MORE:

* Petrol prices rising again, and $3 a litre could be new normal, says AA

* To EV or not to EV? It's car versus ute; Mike against Mike

* How do we soothe electric vehicle "range anxiety" worries?



In 2019, the de Toit family – including wife Elly and the two boys aged 12 and 6 – moved from South Africa to New Zealand.

During 2020, with the border closed, Gerrit’s father died. “It was just as our first lockdown started. There was no way of going back for the funeral or anything. Travel was impossible.”

Logistics is in de Toit’s blood. Gerrit joined his father Koot’s courier transport firm a couple of years after finishing school. “We worked together for quite some time.”

Fossil-fuelled Vitos were part of his father’s fleet, he said. So when the eVito became an option, it seemed a fated choice. “My dad’s always been a Mercedes fan.”

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Here is every new electric car you can buy in New Zealand as of September 2022.

Each day, Gerrit travels up to 40km around the Taupō town centre. Before picking up the keys to his van, he’d done a test-drive with a borrowed EV.

“It’s amazing. They’re just so powerful. Nowadays, their range is more than capable of handling the distances. They’re really good with the steep driveways.”

He’ll get plenty of opportunities to showcase his EV to the community. “During lockdown, a lot of people who’d never used online ordering started doing it. We were so, so busy during the lockdowns. I don’t feel it’s ever really calmed down again.”

With a higher upfront purchase price, a new electric car is out of reach for many people. Gerrit’s been in that position.

But when Elly took on an 80km residential courier run, the family were able to make the greener – and eventually, cheaper – choice.

“We’re going to let the electric van do most of the kilometres,” Gerrit said. “For the total cost of ownership, you win if you look at the long term.”

On their runs, the de Toits should at least halve the lifetime carbon footprint of their vehicle. Gerrit thought he might open a few eyes as well, including those of his courier colleagues.

“The more guys we get on the road in electric vans, the more it will make a difference,” he said.

“It’s a big step, being the first one. But I’m sure a lot of the couriers are going to follow soon.”

The van will hit Taupō streets from Wednesday. The de Toit boys are pretty excited too, he added. “They’re telling all their friends: ‘Dad’s getting an electric van’.”