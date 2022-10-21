Marine heatwaves likely cause of kelp die off in popular reserve

A threatened kelp species has disappeared from a “substantial” area of Punakaiki Marine Reserve over the last six months. This image shows the kelp at Dolomite Point next to the Pancake Rocks in March, compared to September.

Climate change has been singled out as the probable cause of widespread loss of the main species of kelp in a popular South Island marine reserve over the last six months.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said at least 90% of bull kelp disappeared from Punakaiki Marine Reserve on the West Coast, in an area next to the popular visitor attraction Pancake Rocks, between March and September.

DOC's West Coast Marine Reserves Ranger, Don Neale, said other stretches of the reserve’s rocky coastline were affected, with die-off seeming “pretty widespread within the reserve.”

The loss was likely a result of marine heatwaves, Neale said.

READ MORE:

* Ruapehu ski field crisis a climate change 'wake-up call'

* Should frequent flyers around the world pay a climate tax?

* The tiny Taranaki beach settlement disappearing before our eyes



Hotter air temperatures and storms were also thought to have played a part, drying up the threatened inter-tidal plant when it was exposed at low tide, and making it more vulnerable to being washed away, he said.

Bull kelp/rimurapa losses had also been recorded on the east coast of the South Island in past years, he said.

The species was not expected to recover along the Punakaiki coastline for “years to decades”.

“From the monitoring we’ve done on the east coast, the prospects of it to recover are a bit grim.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Rimurapa/bull kelp is the dominant species on shorelines around much of the South Island, but swathes of it are dying off.

“The impact of the Kaikōura earthquakes didn't help things either. It uplifted quite a lot of the bull kelp beds and left them high and dry.”

The discovery at Punakaiki was “of quite a lot of concern”, Neale said.

The kelp stored atmospheric carbon dioxide at high levels, provided nutrients, shelter and habitat for species including shellfish and fish, was a taonga for iwi, and could be used as a fertiliser.

Neale said bull kelp was the biggest inter-tidal seaweed in the world and was the dominant species “right around quite a lot of the South Island”.

While the species “may not become extinct” in New Zealand, it “certainly seems to be declining a lot” in the short term, and possibly into the medium to long term, Neale said.

The die-off might indicate what has happening to other species, and was something to watch, with a further marine heatwave predicted to occur this summer, he said.

Temperatures in March on the inshore West Coast were up to about five degrees higher than average, and the marine heatwave then was a relatively longer one compared to heatwaves in previous years.

STUFF In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

“Seaweeds and other things can ... survive for a heatwave of maybe a few days.

“But if it turns into weeks or months or whatever, it just makes it a lot harder for those species to survive.”

The kelp loss at Punakaiki was discovered through DOC’s national marine reserve monitoring programme, with the plant still on the shoreline at Dolomite point during monitoring in March, but mostly gone when the site was checked again in September.

DOC hoped to investigate the full extent of the situation around the reserve in summer.

Sedimentation, fisheries, and land and coastal developments were also affecting the marine environment, and figuring out exactly what to do about it was a big question, Neale said.

But the marine reserve programme, which looked at how and why the habitats and ecosystems were changing, could help work out “the best bang for buck”, he said.

“There’s no one silver bullet to fix everything.

“But understanding what’s happening is the first step along the way.”