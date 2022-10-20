National carbon footprint up after Huntly ends vacation

Emissions recorded a small rise at the start of the year, according to new data from Statistics NZ.

The coal-burning Huntly generation plant holds significant sway over national emissions. When the power station takes a break, as it did at the end of last year, the country’s carbon footprint falls. But when it powered up between January and March this year, the extra carbon dioxide was noticeable in the country’s carbon tally.

Household emissions held relatively steady to March, even as high petrol prices started to bite.

The latest seasonally adjusted data showed national emissions increased 1.7%​, compared to the previous quarter. However, the March quarter was still 3.5%​ lower relative to the previous year. Emissions were high in the first two quarters of last year, before dropping noticeably in the second half of 2021.

Over the last two years, Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas output has see-sawed, falling significantly while the country was in lockdowns and rising again once people could work, play and travel freely.

However, the post-lockdown emissions spike was also fuelled by the electricity sector. In the first half of 2021, hydro lakes fell to historically low levels, and fossil-fuelled generation had to pick up the slack to avoid power outages. The gas supply was unreliable, resulting in record shipments of coal.

A warm winter meant the hydro lakes filled up much sooner than expected last year. Electricity emissions dropped significantly in September and fell even further in December.

According to Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment data, coal-fired power plummeted at the end of last year. Just 1.3% of all electricity came from the coal-burning Huntly power plant between October and December. Six months earlier, Huntly supplied more than 12%.

In the March quarter, normal service resumed, with Huntly’s coal units supplying around 5% of domestic power.

The statistics echoed this pattern, with the electricity sector’s emissions rallying in March.

The service sector also contributed to the rise, with emissions rising nearly 10%​, compared to the December quarter. The greenhouse gas coming from factories increased by 2.9%.

However, the shorter term changes are less important than the longer-term trend. In many sectors, emissions are down compared to pre-pandemic totals.

Compared to the lockdown dips of other sectors, seasonally adjusted agricultural emissions have held fairly steady in recent years. The sector emitted 2% less greenhouse gas in the March quarter, compared to two years prior.

Global events could affect Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas tally in 2022. After Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, oil prices soared – translating into $3 a litre petrol prices.

This may be translating into lower household emissions. On the roads, households produced 5.7% pollution compared to a year ago – though 1.7% more carbon dioxide than the December quarter.

