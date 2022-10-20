Fact check: how do Groundswell's climate complaints stack up?

Farmers in Marlborough take part in the nationwide Groundswell protest, gathering at Seymour Square in Blenheim on Thursday afternoon.

ANALYSIS: Days after the Government unveiled its plan to price and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farmers, activist group Groundswell announced today’s protest.

Protest leaders hope to kill a new policy to introduce levies on the planet-heating methane and nitrous oxide gases produced by farms.

The Government intends to build a basic calculator to determine the emissions of individual farms, charge a levy on that greenhouse pollution from 2025, while offering discounts for green behaviours – a system looking a lot like the proposal put together by sector and Māori representatives.

As the protest unfolds, Stuff is fact-checking major climate claims.

CLAIM: “This tax breaches the Paris Agreement.”

The Paris Agreement (an international climate agreement between 197 countries) commits signatories to strengthen their response to the threat of climate change “in a manner that does not threaten food production”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Groundswell have raised a number of concerns, including the planting of exotic forests including pine.

Our Government committed to this – though it’s just one of the priorities that parties must balance. Countries also promise to, for example, keep the global temperature “well below 2C” and ideally, 1.5C. Experts say the latter goal requires cuts to agricultural gases.

The government commissioned modelling to understand the impact of greenhouse gas levies on dairy and milk. Production is likely to drop. But its preferred policy has a smaller impact than other options – including putting agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme (which was the back-up plan).

Landcare Research found that adding meat and dairy factories into the Emissions Trading Scheme could cause dairy production to fall at least 5%. Under the likely set-up proposed by the Government, production would fall less than 3%.

The Government could argue it’s dispensed its Paris Agreement duties by opting for a system with a lower impact on food.

Dairy and meat are our key food exports, but they are not the only ones affected by climate change.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Putting cows into the Emissions Trading Scheme could have seen dairy production drop at least 5%.

The Paris accord notes that food production will be negatively affected by a warmer, wilder climate. This has already begun.

Last summer, salmon farms in the Marlborough Sounds lost higher numbers of fish during a marine heatwave. Big storms in February caused the “harvest from hell” for grain farmers, according to Federated Farmers.

To farms already experiencing crop losses, “a manner that does not threaten food production” could be read as a need for faster climate action to protect them from further harm.

STUFF In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

CLAIM: “We are already the most sustainable food producers in the world, as verified by independent research.”

There’s a kernel of truth, plus exaggeration. This most likely references a research study, commissioned by industry body Dairy NZ, on milk production – and made no claims about the efficiency of beef or lamb.

In a joint statement, the researchers and Dairy NZ concluded “New Zealand is the most efficient producer… of the countries studied”.

Those last four words are key. The research didn’t look at the global picture, but the production of 18 countries that produce 55% of all milk. The United Kingdom, for example, wasn’t part of this research.

The academics also warn that much of the data relied on is old, produced before 2015.

The leaderboard is tightly packed: Aotearoa, Uruguay, Portugal and Denmark all produce the equivalent of less than 0.9kg of carbon dioxide for each litre of milk.

At 0.77kg of carbon dioxide, New Zealand beats Uruguay (0.84kg) and Portugal (0.86kg), the research found.

But there’s a notable caveat: the 0.77kg doesn’t include deforestation – when trees are chopped down to make way for dairy farms, the carbon stored in the wood is released as greenhouse gas.

When we do include deforestation, New Zealand’s figure rises to 0.91kg of carbon dioxide.

And as the paper notes, deforestation “is unlikely to have occurred in most developed countries”, which could put Portugal and Denmark ahead.

CLAIM: “This emissions tax on food production will lead to food scarcity, higher food prices, and more land going into pine trees.”

On pine trees, Groundswell is likely to be proven right. Modelling confirms that any style of farming emissions policy will encourage landowners to plant trees.

The Government’s preferred system lessens this to some degree. At the same time, Cabinet has also created an Emissions Trading Scheme that makes it incredibly financially attractive to plant exotic seedlings and cash in on the carbon absorbed over the lifetime of the forest.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff With no limits on permanent exotic forests, the Emissions Trading Scheme is driving pine planting.

For the rest, Groundswell may be conflating dairy and meat with all food. On grains and produce as well as meat and milk, it’s a mixed picture.

Milk supplies will constrict a bit. Wool, lamb and venison production is likely to fall more significantly. Some farms will pivot into grains and vegetables, so there will be more of these to go around.

Beef production is up in the air – if methane-cutting feeds prove effective, the industry could record double-digit increases.

Much of our meat and milk is exported, so changing crops could affect what overseas customers see on their shelves.

CLAIM: “This emissions tax won’t improve environmental outcomes, in fact it will increase global emissions… because food production will be picked up by other countries with less sustainable farming practices.”

This relies on two underlying beliefs, both of which are on shaky ground.

First, there’s a general sentiment that farmers are being asked for the impossible. Under the Government scheme, farms can avoid high levies by introducing green actions. If you don’t believe there will be any green actions by 2025, the levies will appear as a punitive measure that could simply drive less profitable farms out of business.

We know the highest-emitting Kiwi farms produce 15% more greenhouse gas than their greenest colleagues. Cutting back on the amount of nitrogen fertiliser applied or using greenhouse inhibitors could notably reduce nitrous oxide emissions.

In addition, ingredients such as seaweed and fermented “kowbucha” in feeds can slash methane. One product, Bovaer, cut cows’ methane production by up to 90%. Fonterra is testing these ingredients for Kiwi conditions. Results have been “promising”, the dairy giant says, though it hasn’t publicised the numbers.

There are lower-methane sheep breeds already with similar cows on the way. These actions are likely to make farms eligible for discounts.

But taking the standpoint that there are few alternatives but to reduce milk and meat production, we add on an economic theory that global demand for a particular foodstuff stays constant.

If there’s less Kiwi lamb exported to the world, then global consumers won’t opt for poultry, fish or produce. Instead, the thinking goes, the demand for red meat will go unfulfilled and farmers in other countries will see the opportunity and convert to livestock farming.

In truth, no one’s sure what’s likely to happen to global food production.

The International Monetary Fund concluded there was “limited” evidence backing the idea that production falling in one country causes production in competing countries to rise by the same amount.

The risk that emissions could “leak” across borders is often overestimated, the body concluded.

123RF In the coming years, dairy farmers’ toughest competition could come from scientists’ lab-grown milk.

At the request of the Climate Change Commission, Lincoln University modelled the impact of domestic farming emissions pricing, at home and overseas. It found both national and global emissions would fall.

And while New Zealand may be the first country to float a levy on agricultural emissions, other countries are also targeting them. Aotearoa’s milk-producing rivals in Denmark will need to cut agricultural emissions by 55% by 2030 (a tougher target than Aotearoa’s 2050 goal). The Netherlands is aiming to halve nitrous oxide emissions by the end of the decade.

In the near future, Kiwi dairy and meat farmers’ greatest competitors may not be other livestock owners, but plant-based alternatives and labs creating dairy and meat protein without animals. These sectors have a comparatively low footprint, so if these picked up any slack, global emissions are most likely to fall.

