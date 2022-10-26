Two in three kids already feeling extreme weather

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Two-thirds of children are living through at least one extreme weather event each year – and with the climate continuing to heat, that’s just the beginning.

A new report, commissioned by youth advocates Save The Children, estimated the heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, storms, floods and crop failures experienced across the world in 2020. Globally, 1.9 billion children are subject to at least one of these events – including 735,000 young Kiwis.

Today’s toddlers will experience nearly six times as many heatwaves during their life compared to 60-year-olds, the group said. Drought risk in Aotearoa will quadruple.

The one in 10 Kiwi children living in poverty will be hardest hit by weather disasters, with limited resources to bounce back, the advocacy group said.

The global research by Vrije University Brussels – based on scientific projections of how greenhouse emissions heat the climate – found that four out of five children lived through at least one extreme weather event in 2020. In countries near the African equator, every child was exposed to dangerous weather.

The study wasn’t based on recorded weather events, but modelling of a scenario where global temperatures are on track to be about 2.5C warmer than the pre-industrial era by the end of the century. Global models may actually underestimate climate impacts.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Young people – including Luca Fear-Ross, 16 – shared their climate concerns by striking from school.

Average global temperatures are already 1.1C above the pre-fossil fuel benchmark. Although the world has set a target of limiting warming to 1.5C, current policies are likely to cause warming of 2.7C, according to a stocktake last year.

Until global emissions reach net-zero and temperatures stabilise, extreme weather events will become more common.

That’s a growing source of anxiety for young people, according to the Save The Children report. Takapuna Grammar student Tate Agnew is one.

“It’s kind of terrifying to look at a lot of these reports and see how little hope there is for future. I try to remain positive,” she said. “I think there is definitely time for us to make change.”

Two years ago, Agnew moved from California to Tāmaki Makaurau. The US West Coast has suffered through intense wildfires in recent years.

“With the fires, I’m not new to it,” she said. “Just in my short period of time living here, I’ve noticed more extreme weather than I’ve seen before when visiting family: intense storms, freak snowfalls in the South Island.”

That’s led Agnew to volunteer with a local non-profit, front a school environmental group, work with government agencies and ministers, and become a student trustee for her school.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening to our environment, so in addition to making changes in my everyday life trying to live more sustainably, I try to join organisations to actively make a difference.”

Across the world, 774 million children in poverty are living in high-climate-risk areas. These will be the most vulnerable to the impacts.

Almost half of these children live in Asia. In the Pacific, 2.2 million children are both at high risk of a weather disaster and are economically disadvantaged.

Jacqui Southey – Save the Children NZ’s advocacy and research director – said the effects of the heating Earth would hit some groups harder than others.

Young children will live the majority of their lives in an increasingly unstable climate. “We can see that in New Zealand. Flooding events that are supposed to be one in 100 years are happening in 2019, in 2020, in 2022,” she added.

Māori and Pasifika children, those with disabilities, and young people in sole parent families are at a higher risk of poverty, according to government statistics.

“Although we talk about equity, we have a deeply inequitable society. More than 50% of the wealth is owned by just 10% of the population. The bottom 47% are living off 3% of the wealth. That alone gives us an indication of the resources that you have to prepare for a climate-related emergency,” Southey said.

Katarina Williams/Stuff A small but hardy crowd had no issues braving the rain in Wellington for the latest School Strike 4 Climate event.

“Some people can’t build up stocks of tinned food and bottled water. Some people will know they’re living in an area that gets flooded, but won’t have the resources to just move.”

Like the report, Southey hoped that more people will focus on the rights and needs of children – particularly emergency preparedness agencies.

“As people are forced from their homes and into emergency shelter where people are staying together – what’s the level of child protection in those spaces? The needs of an infant will be vastly different from the needs of a teenaged girl,” she said. “Often children are hidden within families.”

