Climate Minister blames court for inaction on tougher climate pledge

Each year, 197 countries gather to discuss the state of the planet, and how to avert even more dangerous heating. Stuff’s Olivia Wannan spoke with Climate Change Minister James Shaw before he leaves for his 3-day journey to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

A year ago, the Government announced a shiny new climate pledge in the lead-up to last year’s world climate summit. This time around, Climate Change Minister James Shaw won’t make a similar announcement, which he says is because of the long-awaited verdict of a climate court case.

These climate commitments – which every government signed up to make under the Paris Agreement – will fundamentally influence the future.

At last count, the international promises of every government (if achieved) could hold global temperatures to 1.8C above the pre-fossil-fuel era. Scientists have warned that warming above 1.5C leaves Earth vulnerable to climate tipping points, making the economic and health impacts significantly worse.

Every country was asked to review and strengthen their pledges before this month’s summit.

However, Shaw did not ask Cabinet to consider an upgrade – and he told Stuff a pending court case is the reason.

READ MORE:

* COP26: Reentry of US a 'gamechanger' says James Shaw as he arrives at climate talks

* COP26: World a step closer to key climate cash goal

* What's on New Zealand's wishlist for the global climate summit



“I was open to reviewing it once we got the outcome of the Lawyers for Climate Action court case.”

The case Shaw is referring to was argued in late February, when a group of climate-concerned lawyers told a court that the carbon-cutting budgets proposed by the Climate Change Commission were inconsistent with New Zealand climate law. Eight months later, the High Court judge has not yet returned a judgment.

The verdict will have major implications for domestic policy as well as the country’s international climate pledge, Shaw said. But it’s been a long wait for the ruling. “I have held off until I know the lay of the land with that… I’m feeling a bit frustrated by that.”

The 27th annual Conference of Parties (COP) global climate summit kicks off this weekend in Egypt.

The big issues on the world agenda

More action

Global heating above 1.5C could cause more severe economic and public health impacts everywhere, and make life in some Pacific nations untenable.

Before the summit kicked off, organisations concluded the world hasn’t done enough to make 1.5C a reality. It’s much more likely that, by the end of the century, global temperatures will be 2.8C above pre-industrial levels.

With that in mind, all members were asked “to revisit and strengthen” their ambition (a move everyone voted for). By tightening their pledges or unveiling new policies during the summit, large emitters – such as China, the United States, the EU, India and Russia – could significantly lower the temperature dial.

The next five high-emitter countries – Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Canada – have a collective footprint smaller than that of the US, but their announcements could still add up.

The EU plans to tighten its goal, but this isn’t likely to come in time for the summit.

Shaw isn’t expecting major new promises when he attends the meeting in Egypt. “It’s less about grand announcements of numbers and more about delivering the numbers you already promised.”

The clean-up bill

Rich countries have high per-capita footprints and are responsible for a large proportion of emissions produced to date. The annual footprint of the average Kiwi is 17 tonnes, the sixth largest on the global list.

The transition to clean energy tops the agenda – plus who pays for the damage already being caused.

In contrast, developing communities have contributed little to the problem, and are already starting to experience the consequences of a 1.1C-warmer world. This climate justice issue is evident at all scales and in all locations: from rural hapū living on whenua threatened by sea level rise through to people suffering in the country of Pakistan, which was hit by devastating flooding in June.

This issue is particularly meaningful to hosts Egypt and its neighbours. The entire African continent produces just 3 to 4% of annual emissions. Yet already, its populations are suffering from devastating weather.

Developed countries promised to give climate aid to help at-risk communities adapt to extreme weather: at least US$100 billion (NZ$171b) every year from 2020.

Various organisations are keeping track of what’s actually been provided, but nearly everyone agrees that this target has not yet been met.

But climate aid is not going to undo the damage of Pakistan’s floods or Africa’s long-running drought.

Therefore, countries have argued that those who have benefitted the most from fossil-fuelled development should bear additional financial responsibility for consequences that are now “locked in”. This issue has come to be known as loss and damage – and proponents of the idea are fighting to get it on this year’s agenda.

By 2050, unavoidable climate damage could cost the world an estimated US$1 trillion (NZ$1.7t).

Many developed countries aren’t keen to talk financial reparations. But others have paved the way. Last year, the Scottish government offered a symbolic payment of £1 million (NZ$2m) towards a theoretical loss and damage fund. Denmark followed with a $23m offer.

Kiwi to-do list

These twin financial issues are Shaw’s priorities, when he arrives for the summit’s second week. Support for loss and damage talks marks a change in the Government’s position, he said.

“New Zealand previously has not had a strong stand on loss and damage. I’ve made it a priority to try and support an outcome. We don’t have a particular outcome in mind. But we’re very aware the costs are growing.”

Cabinet “has not currently decided” to make payments towards unavoidable climate damage, Shaw said.

It’s an issue particularly important to Pacific nations, he added. “I don’t think anyone’s feeling optimistic that we’ll get to a conclusion here… Anything that sounds like compensation is going to be fiercely resisted.”

On adaptation aid, the US$100b goal will “probably” be met next year, Shaw estimated. But this late delivery affects something else on the to-do list: negotiations for a new aid target, to begin in 2025. “So if we’ve had a bad run of it, even delivering the first commitment, how on Earth are we going to deliver the second?”

Mario Tama/Getty Images The low-lying South Pacific nation of Tuvalu is classified as extremely vulnerable to climate change.

Even so, Shaw isn’t planning to boost New Zealand’s share of the pot. Last year, the Government increased its aid from $300 million to $1.3b over four years – equivalent to US$190m (NZ$325m) towards the $100b-per-year target.

“It would be great if everyone else quadrupled their commitment.”

Rich countries’ failure to meet their promise – agreed to in 2009 – “poisons the well on every other part of the climate negotiations”, Shaw admits. “That’s going to be contentious.”

In addition, Shaw wants to convince governments to redirect subsidies propping up fossil fuels into green energy.

“The process brings countries together, tries to hold countries to account for their progress or lack of it, but also gives people an opportunity to share their experience with one another… That does help to move things along.”

State of play

Key climate players had a busy year:

United States

After pulling out of the Paris Agreement under ex-president Donald Trump, the US is now back in the climate game. President Joe Biden has also put his diplomatic staff into play to encourage others to take action, led by special presidential envoy John Kerry.

The US has also passed a collection of climate laws. But the mid-term elections next week could tie Biden’s hands.

China

Promising to peak its emissions by 2030 and reach carbon-neutrality by 2060 last year, the country backslided this year. Widespread drought reduced hydro generation, so the country increased coal production and generation. Record construction of solar and wind allayed this to a degree.

The world’s largest emitter also ended climate talks with the US after politician Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. While others have seen petrol prices rise due to international sanctions on Russia, China has been snapping up the invader’s oil at cheap prices.

Russia

The fifth-largest emitter set itself a very easy 2030 target – which it’s expected to easily come under – and ignored requests to strengthen it. After Russia invaded Ukraine, global sanctions led to an increase in the use of higher-emitting coal.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to reduce the amount of political goodwill in the negotiating rooms.

India

The large nation updated its Paris pledge, promised to be net-zero by 2070 and vowed to invest in EVs, solar panels and cleaner cooking. But, like China, India has also benefitted from cheap prices on Russian oil.

Alastair Grant/Getty Images Boris Johnson (left) is no longer the UK prime minister, but he’s planning to attend the 2022 summit where he’ll likely see US president Joe Biden and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres. (File photo)

Brazil

After a nail-biting election, the South American nation has a new (old) president: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula – who previously served two terms – vowed to end deforestation when he replaces Jair Bolsonaro.

Indonesia

The Asian nation has promised to end deforestation, build no new fossil-fuelled power plants, and invest heavily in renewable generation.

United Kingdom

The previous host of the climate conference, the UK has had two prime ministers resign this year. Current officeholder Rishi Sunak originally announced he would not be attending the summit. But ex-PM Boris Johnson’s plan to hobnob at the global meeting appears to have prompted a re-think.

Stay on top of the latest climate news. The Forever Project's Olivia Wannan will keep you in the know each week. Sign up here.