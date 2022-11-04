Mayor responds to report showing Nelson unprepared for flood risk

The Maitai River running through central Nelson burst its banks during a heavy rain event in August. A new reports lists Nelson as one of 44 communities at risk of serious flooding and unprepared for it.

New Nelson mayor Nick Smith says “economics” is likely to favour protecting the city’s central business district from flood risk over abandoning it.

Nelson is among 44 communities in New Zealand at serious risk of flooding and totally unprepared for it, according to a new Government report.

The report identified at-risk communities that had a high level of socio-economic vulnerability and were not planning to build flood protection infrastructure according to council long term plans.

Ministers were considering how to help those communities, and abandoning areas was on the table.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the August floods are the worst natural disaster the council has faced in its 160-year history.

Smith said he wasn’t surprised Nelson had been identified as being affected by climate change – and having “significant challenges around provision of both infrastructure, as well as the built environment.”

Twenty-nine homes remained red-stickered and 89 yellow-stickered in Nelson after an “atmospheric river” of rain caused widespread slips and flooding more than two months ago.

Part of State Highway 6 north of the city has just been shut for seven weeks to fix the damage caused by the extreme weather.

A quarter of households in Nelson are at risk of coastal inundation and river flooding, as well as parts of the CBD, according to Nelson City Council hazard modelling.

Heavy rain in Nelson in August saw the Maiitai River and other waterways burst their banks, and widespread slips damage properties.

Smith, sworn in last week, said he had not had the opportunity yet for a detailed brief from Nelson City Council officials about how the report affected the council’s plans to deal with the increased intensity of storm events and sea levels.

But work was underway around stopbanks on the Maitai River in the wake of the August rain event.

A “significant number” of stormwater upgrades in central Nelson were in the council’s long term plan, but some completed upgrades weren’t, he said.

“But we need a large amount of technical work to be able to determine the degree to which they will be able to protect us against climate change”.

This picture shows the Maitai River in the central city in August.

While there were no plans in place yet around the Whangamoa or Wakapuaka rivers north of the city, he had asked for appropriate plans to be developed for those areas while campaigning as mayor.

He attended one of the council’s community engagement meetings across the city in July, designed to canvass how residents wanted to respond to the risk.

People at the meeting in Monaco – a suburb flooded by the sea during ex-cyclone Fehi in 2018 – recognised there could be a mix of responses like increasing investment of infrastructure, retreating, or having areas where the council would not allow development, Smith said.

“The rubber hits the road when we actually start talking about specific neighbourhoods and areas, and that will be a challenging conversation for the council to have with those communities.”

Stuff The Maitai Valley Rd in August.

There would be some areas where there may need to be a withdrawal, he said.

“There will be other areas where it is possible to build the infrastructure to properly protect areas, and it will be a mix of those.

“The more investment there is in an area, the more the economic justification for building infrastructure to protect it.

“In an area like Nelson CBD, where you’ve got huge investment in infrastructure and buildings, the economics is likely to favour the building of suitable infrastructure to increase the protection.”

Nelson was “quite middle income relative to the rest of New Zealand”, Smith said.

“It may be that we will need Government support as we develop our detailed climate response plans.”

His immediate priority was responding to the challenges of the flood and landside damage from the August event.

Some houses may not be able to be repaired, and he had “opened the conversation” with the Minister of Emergency Management that Nelson would need assistance in that case.