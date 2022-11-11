A growing legacy: 100,000 native trees in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Trees That Count have planted native trees in celebration of the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Digging in comes naturally to New Zealanders, whether it be with a piece of number eight wire and a tough problem to solve, or out in the mud with gumboots donned. Over 1,200 keen Kiwis recently chose to dig in for our precious natural environment by planting native trees in celebration of the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Every Kiwi was invited to join in on the mahi: whether in-person at a community native planting event, or digitally, by donating a native tree to add to the cause. Whether on-site or on the couch, the outcome is that one day New Zealanders can sit together in the shade enjoying the fruits of a greener land and a better environment for people, flora, and fauna.

The scheme was spearheaded by Trees That Count, an environmental charity helping to plant millions more native trees. The charity's purpose is grounded in native tree planting as one of the most powerful actions people can take to combat climate change, and protect landscapes, waterways, and forests for future generations. They do this through a world-first digital marketplace where everyone can donate a native tree to be matched with a deserving native restoration projectand have fundraised for more than 1.4 million trees since their launch in 2018.

SUPPLIED More than 1200 dedicated volunteers got stuck in alongside local community groups, farmers, iwi and landowners and planted the trees.

This year marks the historic occasion of the first British monarch celebrating a Platinum Jubilee, recognising the 70 years which have passed since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth on 6 February 2022.

The celebrations were marked by a generous Government gift in honour of the event, aimed to echo the Queen's own passion for tree planting in the United Kingdom. Working with the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai, Trees That Count enabled the planting of 100,000 native trees at 15 outstanding native restoration projects across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Demonstrating the power of community and a common cause, more than 1200 dedicated volunteers got stuck in alongside local community groups, farmers, iwi and landowners and planted the trees, each species locally eco-sourced for the specific planting site and conditions.

RYAN QUIRKE Planting locations include Coronet Peak; a family farm in South Taranaki; and an innovative collaboration in Hokianga.

As a result of the programme, locations as diverse as the slopes of Coronet Peak; a family farm in South Taranaki; and an innovative collaboration in Hokianga involving landholders and hapū have seen Kiwis the length of the country coming together, working towards cleaner waterways, increased biodiversity, habitat for native species, and areas for communities to enjoy rest and recreation.

One of the selected projects in Northland, Motukauri Whakaora, saw an innovative collaboration involving landholding whānau working in partnership with hapū from Motutī Marae, Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, Te Kura Taumata o Panguru, and friends and supporters from the wider Hokianga community and beyond. Good spirits and keen participants digging in saw some 4,000 trees quickly planted in crucial riparian zones, bringing a vision of the restoration of the indigenous biodiversity of this beautiful estuarine area much closer to reality.

RYAN QUIRKE Donating a native tree in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's legacy also contributes to New Zealand's future for generations to come.

In light of Her Majesty's September passing, Trees That Count continued with the project as a living legacy to the Queen's decades of faithful service: resulting in ten public planting events across the fifteen projects, and the 100,000 seedlings safely in the ground. As Motukauri Whakaora has shown, if we all muck in and get our hands dirty, what seems a significant challenge quickly becomes reality.

That's where you can do your bit. Trees That Count invites you to donate a native tree in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's legacy while contributing to New Zealand's environmental health for hundreds of years to come.

Add your tree to the Queen's Jubilee registry.

Visit Trees That Count to learn more or donate a tree: www.treesthatcount.co.nz.