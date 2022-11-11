Climate change pushing more Samoans to take up seasonal work in NZ – study

Climate Change Minister James Shaw, during a visit to Samoa, inspects a village walkway that is more and more underwater as sea levels rise. (File image)

More Samoans are taking up seasonal work in New Zealand to provide for their families, as the effects of climate change continue to ravage the Pacific region, a new study has revealed.

Research by Dr Christina Tausa from the University of Canterbury revealed seasonal work in New Zealand was becoming more attractive as Pacific Islanders looked to adapt to climate change.

However, the Samoan government recently limited the number of seasonal workers to New Zealand and Australia with only one flight each month, after concerns were raised about the scheme.

Tausa recently returned from a two-week research trip to Samoa, where she interviewed at least 20 families about the impacts of climate change and adaptations being made, drawing from indigenous knowledge.

She called on the Global North to commit to the promises of the Paris Agreement at COP27 in Egypt.

The Paris Agreement committed countries to keep global warming to 1.5C by 2100, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, scientists say the current trajectory is between two and four degrees, and every increment of warming above 1.5 degrees will prove challenging in terms of heat waves, rising sea levels, and the irreversible loss of plant and animal species.

In Samoa, Tausa said, land was becoming harder to plant on and food in the ocean was scarce.

“The elderly and fishermen said fish were once abundant, and they could go and gather shellfish as well, but now there is hardly anything due to ocean warming,” Tausa said.

“Even in the plantations, it’s now really hard to grow things because there is just no rain, whereas before, the crops were abundant.”

PACIFIC COOPERATION BROADCASTING LIMITED Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta delivers Aotearoa New Zealand's International Climate Finance Strategy, Tuia te Waka a Kiwa, from Nukua'lofa.

She said people had adapted by planting crops further inland, but some must walk for several hours to work the land.

Many families had moved inland and more had left the coast since she moved from her village to Aotearoa New Zealand 16 years ago, she said.

“When we left, there were five families living in the village where we lived. Now one family remains and they are also planning to leave and follow the others inland.

“They move from meeting houses they belong to, and this can involve a loss of heritage.”

Tausa said villages were shrinking due to erosion from the sea, and there was an increased sea spray necessitating replacing iron roofs every year or every six months, rather than every five years.

Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson/AP A local sits near the water in the village of Faleasiu on the island of Upolu in Samoa.

People were also forced to buy more processed food.

“A lot of people were preparing to come to New Zealand as seasonal workers, so they can contribute to their family.

“Some of their land is not productive, so the only way for some is to work overseas, so their families can buy goods.”

The Pacific was adapting to climate change through indigenous knowledge, and the lack of data and research on lived experiences could help Pacific nations represent themselves better at international forums like COP27, she said.

Tausa’s research was a part of a Pacific-led, multidisciplinary project investigating all aspects of climate across 16 Pacific countries.