Origins of Great Barrier Reef lie in rising seas triggered by climate change

Great Barrier Reef is at risk of virtual collapse if the planet becomes just 1.5C hotter.

Sea-level changes caused by melting ice sheets hundreds of thousands of years ago were behind the formation of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, new research reveals.

But it also showed climate change could cause unexpected changes to our coastlines, many of which are already home to communities incredibly vulnerable to the rising tides.

The study, published on Tuesday in international science journal Nature Geoscience and led by University of Canterbury (UC) researchers, has provided new insights into the origins of Australia’s K’gari (Fraser Island) and its neighbouring reef system.

But Jamie Shulmeister, head of the university’s earth and environment department, said when and why the two significant landscape features formed had been poorly understood until now.

“The Great Barrier Reef is regarded as one of the most significant global biodiversity hotspots and carbon sinks, and K’gari is the world’s largest sand island and a Unesco World Heritage area, so it’s really important to gain a better understanding of how they came about.”

Researchers discovered K’gari was created during a period of global climate change about 800,000 years ago, when “rising sea-levels associated with melting ice sheets triggered large volumes of sand to be released on the east Australian coast north of Brisbane”.

Shulmeister said this process created a massive field of sand dunes, which eventually became the Cooloola Sand Mass and nearby K’gari in Queensland.

Jamie Shulmeister/Supplied The cliffs at Rainbow Beach taken from the Carlo Blowout, Cooloola Sand Mass, south-east Queensland.

“The creation of K’gari also acted as a groyne, preventing sediment from being transported north of the island which provided the clear waters and conditions needed for coral growth in the area that now forms the southern and central parts of the Great Barrier Reef.”

The research team studied sediment and soil samples from coastal dunes on the Cooloola Sand Mass and K’gari using a dating technique which estimated the last time the quartz-rich sand sediments were exposed to light.

The discovery has helped solve the longtime mystery of why the Great Barrier Reef only formed around half a million years ago, when Australia had conditions appropriate for reef growth for much, much longer.

Shulmeister said the findings had implications for future climate change scenarios, because they demonstrated that rising sea levels could cause coastlines to respond in ways apparently unconnected to the sea-level rise itself.

These types of changes were very hard to predict and plan for, he said.

“For this reason, they represent a serious threat to communities around the world.

“We need to better understand how natural systems work if we’re going to deal with these changes in the future.”

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Sea level rise is already expected to have significant implications for New Zealand, as well as its Pacific neighbours.

In September, Statistics NZ released 120 years of coastal data from 1901 to 2020, capturing an acceleration in the rising tides as the planet heats.

On the shores of Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, sea level rise crept up twice as fast during the last 60 years, compared to the 60 years before.

As the sea rises, homes will increasingly be at risk of flooding and damage, and coastal communities could be cut off during natural disasters – and may eventually have to retreat.

Natural environments and mahinga kai sites could also be degraded, lose wildlife or be squeezed out.

University of Canterbury/Supplied University of Canterbury professor Jamie Shulmeister sampling sand on K’gari

While climate change might have given the world the Great Barrier Reef, it’s also at risk of taking it away.

Australia's top Great Barrier Reef officials have warned the natural wonder would virtually collapse if the planet became just 1.5C hotter.

Climate change has already wrought devastating effects on the World Heritage-listed site, including two consecutive years of mass coral bleaching in 2016 and 2017.