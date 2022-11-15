NZ hit with 'Fossil of the Day' award by climate activists

Countries are meeting at the COP27 summit to discuss efforts to prevent catastrophic climate change.

Climate activists awarded New Zealand the ‘Fossil of the Day’ , designed to shame countries that stymie progress at global climate talks.

The mounting repair bill for the damage caused by climate change-fuelled extreme weather is a hot topic at this year’s talks, COP27.

Developing countries, which have contributed little to the emissions problem, say wealthy nations should help pay for the clean-up. Their negotiators want to establish a central “loss and damage” fund, to take rich countries’ payments and distribute them to nations in need.

While the Government pledged $20 million for loss and damage, it also supported a call by other developed countries for negotiations on creating a central loss and damage fund to carry on for two more years. Climate Action Network activists describe this as an “about face”.

Climate Action Network typically announces its Fossil award daily during the annual COP summits. New Zealand isn’t the only recipient: the US has been awarded two of these at this year’s event.

One award relates to US climate envoy John Kerry’s comment on loss and damage negotiations: “The US and many other countries will not establish some sort of a legal structure that is tied to… compensation or liability.”

Compensation and liability are key sticking points for the US and others. The US and the EU – and, on a per-capita basis, New Zealand – have comparatively large historical emissions. Developed countries could face huge reparation bills if they agreed historical emitters were liable for current and future climate damage.

But if liability wasn’t in the equation, players might consider a central fund – or series of funding tools – where cash for loss and damage could be provided to climate-hit communities.

Denmark, Belgium and Germany have already pledged cash for loss and damage, in recognition of the economic, health and cultural impacts already caused by the heating planet.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

The EU bloc, representing 27 European nations, said it’s open to “launch[ing] a process” on funding for loss and damage. But it’s in no hurry, envisioning the process will take until 2024.

The US, EU, China and India hold huge power over global climate negotiations, and often create backroom deals. Each of these countries can essentially tank a global agreement.

If one of these superpowers isn’t budging, parties often suggest compromises to keep negotiations on track.

The UK echoed the call for two more years of discussion on loss and damage funding, with the final decision on to be made at COP29, to be held in 2024. That decision would “definitively result in improved funding arrangements”, British negotiators said in a published statement.

In a similar statement released late on Saturday night (Egypt time), New Zealand backed the Brits’ suggestion. Government negotiators are “attracted to the sequencing of decisions set out by the UK”.

This statement came a pivotal point in the debate.

New Zealand said it sympathises with countries wanting to see a central fund established this year, with the details to be ironed out in future.

But, negotiators wrote, “establishing [a] fund without certainty around what that means would require high levels of confidence that we have a shared understanding of what we are working on, and how… It doesn’t seem we have this.”

Last week, the Government announced $20m for unavoidable climate loss. At the time, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the damage is “already happening”.

In theory, the $20m could be put into the central fund, if it was created.

Climate Action Network said the payment made Aotearoa “a true climate leader”. But the Government’s support for two further years of discussion was “a shameful about-face exposing their true allegiances,” the advocacy group said in presenting the digital award.

Shaw supported a variety of options to deliver loss and damage cash. “Small countries like those in the Pacific can find working with the large global funds quite difficult and frustrating. We want to ensure that regional and bilateral arrangements are also encouraged.”

Even with recent commitments from New Zealand and others, there was relatively little cash to be distributed.

“Our focus now should be on getting more rich nations to make financial commitments,” Shaw said in a statement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister has announced funds for loss and damage as well as adaptation. (File photo)

Oxfam’s Nick Henry thought the award was “deserved”. New Zealand “is one of several rich countries standing in the way” of progress on loss and damage.

Groups of countries – including a bloc of Pacific nations – have drafted ideas for how a central fund could work. “A global fund is about equity and justice, and getting the money that’s needed where it’s needed – fast.”

At this summit, countries should agree to establish the fund, plus determine its criteria and an operating framework “and then urgently work to get it operational”, Henry said. “It really is needed now.”

Other notable developments at COP27 include:

India proposed a global agreement for a phase down of all fossil fuels. At last year’s summit, parties pledged to “phase down… unabated coal power”. Indian negotiators want this commitment to extend to oil and gas as well. India is heavily reliant on coal, so the change could take the spotlight off the Asian nation. But island nations – plus the negotiating heft of the EU and the UK – backed India’s idea. Notably, the EU called for the phrase “phase out” rather than “phase down” to be used (alluding to a last-minute compromise last year, where India called for watered-down wording in the last hours of the UN summit).

Mexico unveiled a tougher carbon-cutting commitment to 2030, one of the few countries to do so. It’s a positive step, because Mexico slightly weakened its pledge before making the announcement. Now, the North American country will cut its emissions 35% by 2030, up from 22%.

Indonesia received a US$15 billion (NZ$25b) boost to its efforts to ditch coal. The US, Japan and other countries will provide at least this much to support the South-east Asian nation, which vowed to build no new fossil-fuelled power plants, and invest heavily in renewable generation.

New Zealand will put $15m into the global Adaptation Fund, out of an already established $1.3b pot of climate aid. The money will help communities adapt to climate change, and minimise damage. That’s a five-fold increase from the Government’s previous commitment to the global funding tool (though Aotearoa contributes more via direct aid, mostly in the Pacific). Last year, developed countries agreed to double the amount of funding for adaptation.

