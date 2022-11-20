COP27: Rich countries agree to fund for climate clean-up costs

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

ANALYSIS: Even after extreme weather hit most countries this year, global leaders failed to agree to phase down fossil fuels at the annual climate summit.

But vulnerable countries won their bid to create a fund for the damage caused by climate change.

Negotiators, ministers and leaders from 197 countries met at the two-week COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt to discuss the emissions crisis. With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern not attending the talks, Climate Change Minister James Shaw led the Government’s delegation.

Late in the talks, negotiators agreed to create the “loss and damage” funding pot, which would collect cash from wealthy nations and big emitters and distribute it to communities hit by extreme weather and sea level rise. This was one of the summit’s most contentious issues.

The EU offered its support for the fund in exchange for tougher commitments to phase out (or at least phase down) fossil fuels. US and Canada negotiators reportedly came around to the idea.

But the phase down concept didn’t make it into the official proposals. The 197 countries once again pledged to “accelerat[e] efforts towards the phase down of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies” – essentially, a repeat of the agreement at last year’s summit.

The failure to take collective action on fossil fuels comes at a time when oil companies are planning “a disastrous surge of new expansion over the next three years”, according to climate analysts.

Once again, governments have been requested to “revisit and strengthen” domestic targets out to 2030.

Countries were unable to come to a consensus on many of the items on the agenda, sending the issues to informal talks or to COP28.

The summit’s agenda wasn’t as jam-packed as last year, when many outstanding issues were resolved. Global developments – from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and heightened tensions between the US and China, on top of widespread inflation – cast a gloom over talks, which ran over the scheduled closing time.

More action

In good news, the world is unlikely to see truly terrifying levels of global heating – such as 4C or even 5C – before the end of the century. But limiting warming to 1.5C is growing increasingly implausible, according to reports.

Global governments’ policies, as they stand today, put the world on track to 2.8C by 2100, according to the UN Environment Programme.

Major pledges are shifting down temperature estimates. Yet the world is already experiencing extreme weather at 1.1C of heating.

Last year, every country promised to “revisit and strengthen” its 2030 carbon-cutting goal, ahead of COP27.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw led the delegation to the UN climate summit.

New Zealand did not. Climate Minister James Shaw said a new climate goal could be shaped by the long-awaited verdict of a court case. Until the judgment arrives, Shaw won’t ask Cabinet to consider a new domestic target.

Before the summit, we had major updates from Australia and India.

While at COP27, leaders from the EU, Mexico and Türkiye (Turkey sporting its new official name) set themselves tougher challenges.

These were exceptions. Most notably, three out of the five largest emitters – China, the US and Russia – stayed quiet.

Brazil (with the seventh-largest footprint) is set to announce a new goal, following the re-election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Yet there’s no lack of green promises. Leaders’ carbon-cutting pledges could, if fully met, save an additional 1C of warming. Plenty of human, economic and environmental pain lies between the current likely temperature, 2.8C and the 1.8C that could be achieved. Countries will confront these conclusions next year.

Meanwhile, the head of the UN Environment Programme urged governments to introduce green policies to turn these promises into reality.

Back at home, Energy Minister Megan Woods delayed a key climate policy: the introduction of biofuels into domestic petrol and diesel supplies. This was set to begin in 2023, though will now start in 2024.

Cash cowering

Wealthy countries have failed, once again, to meet the commitment of providing at least US$100 billion in climate aid each year to developing nations. This milestone should have been achieved in 2020. (Rich countries had 11 years to get ready.)

Vulnerable nations use the cash to reduce emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change.

The US in particular is falling behind on aid. The world’s largest developed economy is naturally expected to provide a decent share of the $100b target. US president Joe Biden recognised that, with a promise to give US$11.4b (NZ$18.5b) each year by 2024.

In reality, the US has kept the purse strings tight. The Democrat-controlled government allocated just US$1b in climate aid in its budget last year (a fall from previous years). And with one branch of the US government switching to Republican control from next year, Biden faces an extra headwind in achieving his goal.

New Zealand quadrupled its climate aid pot last year, committing to spending US$190m (NZ$325m) each year. The major finance announcements during COP27 – such as $20m for loss and damage and the $15m towards the global Adaptation Fund – came out of this existing budget.

Still, there were signs of progress. Indonesia, South Africa and Vietnam will begin ditching coal power, thanks to billions in finance from the US, Japan, Canada and the UK.

The 27th Conference of the Parties (or COP) was in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt over the past two weeks.

Finance – not just for reducing emissions or adapting, but for the damage already being experienced – was one of the most fiercely debated items on the COP27 agenda.

While Fiji contributes only 0.006% of global carbon emissions, rising tides and supercharged storms are already battering its homes and farms.

Pacific and other developing nations want wealthy countries to take some financial responsibility – not just for the physical and economic damage done by extreme weather, but the losses to culture and wellbeing.

New Zealand offered $20 million for climate loss and damage, though diplomats pointedly did not describe it as “liability” or “reparations”. Denmark, Belgium and Germany made similar cash pledges.

The Germans also launched a type of global insurance scheme at the summit, to pay out for climate damage.

Blocs of vulnerable countries called for a fund to be set up right away, with the details to be ironed out in coming years. A group of island nations said they’d walk away from the negotiating table if this demand was not met.

The EU and US – who, based on historic emissions, would need to make the biggest contributions to such a fund – weren’t so keen.

EU’s top negotiator said “large emerging economies” (meaning China and India) should also be responsible for loss and damage funds. A handful of developing nations publicly supported this stance.

China – currently the world’s largest emitter – disagrees that it has an obligation to contribute. But it’s willing to offer cash, according to one delegate.

The EU and UK proposed to discuss the details of the fund for two more years, with final decisions to be made in 2024. At an important stage of the talks, Kiwi negotiators announced their support for the UK’s proposed timeframe.

For an accused “about face” on the issue, climate activists awarded New Zealand with a ‘Fossil of the Day’ accolade.

In the second week of negotiations, the EU compromised. It unsuccessfully attempted to trade this new position for a global commitment to phase down all fossil fuels and for emissions to peak before 2025.

The approved loss and damage fund will be targeted to developing countries “that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change”, the draft framework said.

COP27 president Sameh Shoukry said the established pot would be a source of hope. “Millions around the globe can now sense a glimmer of hope that their suffering will finally be addressed swiftly and appropriately.”

Shoukry said negotiators worked hard to avoid catastrophic climate change: “a future that I do not wish for my grandchildren nor for any child on this planet”.

Next year’s COP will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The meeting concludes a process known as a global stocktake.

Effectively, the 197 countries will officially determine whether they’re collectively on track to meet the goal of keeping temperatures “well below 2C” and ideally to 1.5C. The scientific analysis is expected to produce a resounding no. But at COP28 in Dubai, countries must face this conclusion, discuss its implications and come up with plans to get back on track.

Australia made an unsuccessful bid to co-host the 2024 talks with Pacific nations. The meeting will be held, as scheduled, in eastern Europe.

