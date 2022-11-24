Will Auckland's new mayor and a 'fiscal storm' slow action on climate change?

Matt Fordham from Crank leads a group of kids in a bike train in Pt Chevalier, where about 15 to 20 children end up riding together to school.

Senior Auckland councillors believe the city’s plans to tackle climate-harming emissions will remain on track – despite an unprecedented budget squeeze, and the election of new mayor Wayne Brown.

The council pledged in 2020 the city will halve carbon output by 2030, requiring a 64% cut in transport emissions through a significant shift in how people get around.

Brown since election on October 8 has acknowledged the need for climate action led by the council, but unlike his predecessor Phil Goff, it is not one of his top priorities.

Three months after unveiling ambitious goals such as halving the driving in Auckland, and boosting public transport use nine-fold, the council is now wrestling with a forecast $270 million deficit.

“I would sincerely hope council is still 100% committed to the targets we all set last term, either unanimously or with overwhelming majorities,” said councillor Richard Hills, who retains the lead on climate change.

“Climate change hasn’t gone away, even if the financial picture is difficult,” he said.

Hills chaired the Environment and Climate Change committee under Goff, and under Brown chairs the Planning, Environment and Parks committee overseeing implementation of the Climate Plan.

While Brown has publicly been lukewarm on climate action, and has called on Auckland Transport to not try to change residents’ lives, Hills said the mayor is very supportive.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland councillor Richard Hill retains the lead role in climate action. (File photo)

“He has spoken to me about it, and he’s positive about keeping the [$57m] Climate Action Targeted Rate, and he respects and supports the unanimous backing for the Climate Plan,” said Hills.

One change in Brown’s administration is that one of the biggest pieces of climate work – the Transport Emissions Reduction Pathyway (TERP) sits under a different committee, the Transport and Infrastructure committee headed by John Watson.

Watson said momentum on emissions reduction needed to continue, noting that it was already three years into a decade that climate experts said was critical to making progress.

“This is not the time – look at the [United Nations’] COP 27 conference – to throw up the white flag, quite the reverse,” he said.

Watson acknowledged that finances were “grim”: “The major challenge to council and to Aucklanders is, how can we deliver a lot more with less, in a practical sense – to be creative and willing to trial things.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Driving in Auckland needs to halve under the plan to cut transport emissions by 64%. (File photo)

Both Hills and Watson pointed to immediate and short-term challenges such as the shortage of bus drivers, which has led to the permanent removal of 1000 services a day, and daily cancellations of up to a further 1100.

A leading campaigner and analyst of the scale of change needed to deliver the emissions reduction said financial pressures bolstered the arguments for reducing driving, and boosting other modes.

Paul Winton, a spokesman for the All Aboard climate coalition, said transport policy was currently centred on a car-centric world, spending “oodles” on petrol and diesel fuel, and “building wider roads that instantly clog”.

“The climate plan requires less operating spending, less in capital costs, and will cost families and businesses less,” he said.

Winton said progress depended on focusing on the implementation of the plans, and that big change was needed at the top of the council agency Auckland Transport.

“It is hard to imagine how the board of AT could have done a worse job,” said Winton, who also believed the top tiers of the agency executive needed to be replaced as they lacked the “skills or the will” to deliver change.

Winton did not believe the mayor’s budget proposal due out on December 15 was critical to the emissions reduction plan, as the key issue was to spend the existing funding differently.

Stuff sought the views of the mayor, and a spokesperson said Brown had made no decisions about climate change policy.

“Nothing should be read into this. Mayor Brown’s main focus since the election has been tackling the $270m budget hole, establishing his committee structure and terms of reference, beginning a working relationship with Wellington, setting out his expectations for the CCOs and port company, and urgent priorities including fixing the public transport crisis.”