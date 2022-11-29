Better together: businesses hook up to switch to EVs

Rachael Williams-Gaul of Nelmac is the group leader of Nelson's Fleet Management Group a support group for companies wanting to change to climate friendly vehicles.

Nelson Tasman is one of the leading regions for the adoption of low carbon technologies and low carbon businesses, the Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says.

The co-leader of the Greens was in Nelson on Monday meeting members of the Fleet Management Group facilitated by Mission Zero, an organisation which works to support businesses in Te Tauihu to reduce their carbon emissions.

The Fleet Management Group is led by Rachael Williams-Gaul, environment leader for Nelmac Kūmānu.

Meeting every few months, the group acts as a local hub for knowledge and information on fleet related emissions' reduction, covering topics such as EV charging infrastructure, electric truck freighting and members experiences of transitioning to electric vehicles.

Williams-Gaul said the challenge at Nelmac was that “95% of our emissions are from fuel ... 80% are from heavy vehicles, utes and trucks”.

She said they were excited about the availability of a hybrid truck which used 30 to 40% less fuel than a standard internal combustion engine.

Minister of Climate Change James Shaw meeting with Fleet Management Group members on Monday morning.

The challenge was that the supply chain to get these vehicles was “really long”, if they were available, their cost was high, and there was “poor after service”, particularly in the Nelson Tasman region.

From a Nelmac perspective, she said, it would be great to have financial incentives to support the adaptation of new technologies, for instance in the extension of the Clean Car Rebate to heavier vehicles.

“When you have to buy a lot for a fleet, it adds up.”

Rachael Williams-Gaul, leader of the Fleet Management Group and Nelmac Kūmānu environmental management leader, photographed with electric vehicles operated by members of the group.

Lindsay Wood, director of climate strategy company Resilienz Ltd and Fleet Management Group member said it wouldn't be long before trucks would need to charge their batteries at Port Nelson, and the port couldn’t be expected necessarily to also fund the upgrade of the power to service the trucks.

“The Government has a role in that to say; ‘hey, if you're digging up all the roads and putting in bigger cables, we'll help you put in big enough ones to future-proof it’. That's the role for government, I think, to not only promote that integration, but also maybe support the upgrading of power supplies.”

Shaw said that information was useful and thanked the group for taking the lead.

Fleet Management Group lead Rachael Williams-Gaul and Green Party co-leader James Shaw with electric vehicles operated by members of the group in Nelson.

“Every sector of the economy has very roughly had flat emissions since about 2005 except transport, which has been going absolutely gangbusters in terms of emissions expansion,” he said.

“So for us it's the first most urgent sector to get to grips with, to start to reverse that, and conveniently, it's the one sector where actually there's technology that's available that you can swap out.”

Shaw said over the “last few months”, one in three new cars sold in this country was a battery electric vehicle.

At the start of the year, 12 months ago, it was 5%, or one in 20, he said, and that was because of businesses and organisations “pushing the boat out”, as it was corporate vehicles, or fleet vehicles that tended to be bought new, that would later end up the second hand market being bought by civilians.

“That transition is happening way faster than all of our most optimistic modelling,” he said.

In terms of government support for the purchase of electric heavy vehicles, Shaw said there was about $800 million in the EECA Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry fund (GIDI), precisely for co-investing with businesses to help bring in that technology.

Asked about the availability of utes, he said there were already two-wheel drive fully electric Ford Ranger models on the market, and the first fully electric four-wheel drives would be out in the next 12 to 24 months.

Shaw said the main challenge for New Zealand was “just making sure that we can fulfil the order”, because there was a lot of demand.

“Everything that we're hearing from the industries is that that supply will become available very soon.”