Programme helps businesses launch climate action

Businesses marked a year of Mission Zero’s Climate Leaders Programme at Mahitahi Colab on the Nelson campus of Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology. From left Katrina Kidson, Katherine Garvis, Natalie Gilberd, Kate Robertson, Magdalena Garbarczyk, Caitlin Attenburrow, Abbie Tebbutt, Nathan Edmondston, Vanessa Stutz, Michael Stocker, Nettie Stow, Evelyn O’Neill, Bruce Gilkison

Making nut-based milk instead of importing it, was an example of easy things food businesses could do to become more sustainable, food safety consultant Zoe Moulam said.

Plant-based milks shipped in from places like Europe often came in tetra paks, which had been difficult to dispose of sustainably, whereas nut-based milks could be made onsite from nut concentrate, supplied in glass jars, she said.

For local businesses that had imported the product, food waste service Community Compost could now collect the tetra paks and send them to a factory to be recycled into a GIB board alternative.

The information was among resources Moulam had compiled for businesses as part of a programme, started earlier this year by Mission Zero – an initiative from the local charitable trust, Businesses for Climate Action.

John-Paul Pochin/Supplied Caitlin Attenburrow from Pic's Peanut Butter is part of a team that is due to launch a project aimed a driving demand for more food and beverage refill stations, developed with help from Mission Zero’s Climate Leaders Programme.

Moulam and the leaders of eight other projects celebrated having developed their schemes through the “Climate Leaders Programme”, (Moulam via video link) at an event at the Mahitahi Colab at the Nelson campus of Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology last week.

The programme was designed to both develop climate action leadership, and support projects which had a meaningful impact across a number of businesses in the region, Mission Zero said.

Programme Leader Abbie Tebbutt said the initiative gave participants the confidence to lead change.

Participants met monthly to discuss their projects, receive peer and mentor support and hear from speakers, which this year included the founder of New Zealand’s Climate Leaders Coalition, Abbie Reynolds, a national expert in leadership, Suzi McAlpine, and former CEO of WWF-New Zealand, Livia Esterhazy.

“There’s a level of structure and accountability when you’re in the programme that really pushes you to get your projects rolling, and at a higher level too,” Tebbett, from beverage company Chia Sisters, said.

She was due to launch a project with Caitlin Attenburrow and Kate Robertson from Pic's Peanut Butter, aimed at driving demand for more refill stations across New Zealand, and lower impact packaging.

The project “Refill Revolution” would encourage consumers to re-fill food and beverage vessels directly from participating producers and retailers, to reduce single-use waste.

The project was due to kick off with a one-month campaign in February, with participating businesses “activating and celebrating their refill / reuse solutions” nationwide.

Other projects developed through the programme included plans for re-purposing food waste and designing houses made with straw.

A local “green service directory” was also being developed, Tebbutt said.

“We have trusted business advisors in the group who are looking at how they can guide their clients to operate more sustainably. They’re getting their colleagues onto this too.”

Chair of Mission Zero, Katrina Kidson, congratulated those who had participated in the first year of the programme, which had been “a great success”.

Mission Zero was seeking projects and leaders for next year’s programme, which would launch around March 2023.

This 2002 programme was led by Abbie Tebbutt (Chia Sisters) and Caitlin Attenburrow (Pic’s Peanut Butter). It was attended by Abbie Tebbutt, Caitlin Attenburrow, Kate Robertson, Katherine Garvis, Magdalena Garbarczyk, Michael Stocker, Nathan Edmondston, Nettie Stow, Dr Paula Short, Vanessa Stutz and ZoeMoulam.

Businesses for Climate Action received primary funding from Nelson City Council and strong support from the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce.

Project details can be found at missionzero.nz/projects