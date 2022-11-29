Methane-detecting satellite launch quietly delayed by at least a year

A methane-measuring satellite being launched from New Zealand has been quietly delayed by at least a year, Minister Ayesha Verrall has confirmed after Stuff enquiries.

The Government contributed $26m to the MethaneSAT mission, an international project to measure gas pipeline leaks, cow burps and other sources of methane from space.

According to the UN methane from human activities is responsible for about a quarter of global heating.

The Government’s contribution to a methane-detecting satellite was supposed to help bolster the country’s space sector and grow global knowledge about methane – a potent planet-warmer which leaks from oil and gas pipes, wetlands, cows’ and sheeps’ stomachs and rice paddies.

Methane levels in the atmosphere are rising at a worrying pace, but the locations of many sources remain a mystery.

Pinpointing where methane is coming from is crucial to curbing global heating. The MethaneSAT launch was supposed to happen in late 2022. The soonest it will launch now is October 2023, but it could be delayed further, the minister’s office confirmed.

Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Verrall said the delays were mainly because of Covid-19 and supply chain issues “as well as delays in completion of the satellite in the US.”

She said Rocket Lab and University of Auckland’s Te Pūnaha Ātea – Space Institute were still on track to develop and run the mission control in New Zealand to the original timeline.

New Zealand’s Rocket Lab won Government contract to set up and run the mission control.

Verrall said the next available launch window for the transporter that will carry the satellite into space was October 2023, however, there’s no guarantee the launch will happen in October.

Community ‘should have been kept up-to-date’

Richard Easther, a professor in the physics department at the University of Auckland, who isn’t directly involved in managing the university’s MethaneSAT project, said that as a matter of principal, New Zealanders should have been kept up-to-date on progress.

”It is a major investment.”

”Our involvement with MethaneSAT is exciting, but it was opportunistic – it didn’t happen in the context of a bigger call for proposals. Consequently, we will want to be particularly clear that it is still delivering on our expectations,” he said.

Easther said the delayed project “underlines the importance of a coherent strategy for space for New Zealand, and that is still in the works.”

Stuff asked Verrall if the delay lessened the value to New Zealand of the investment. In an emailed response, she said industry, policy-makers and the scientific community were still strongly interested and engaged “indicating an enthusiastic audience ready to make use of the emissions data.”

Both the instrument itself and the analytical platform that will process the data “have met or exceeded performance goals” she said.

Supplied The MethaneSAT mission will detect sources of methane from space. One goal is to develop a system for detecting cow burps in countries with less developed government recording systems.

Participation in global project still up in the air

During the latest global climate summit the UN announced a new, satellite-based global methane detection system, to help find major sources of methane and reduce them.

The UN’s announcement of the Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) this month was part of the Global Methane Pledge, an international effort to cut methane that New Zealand has signed up to. The plan is to alert companies, governments and others to big sources of methane so they can plug them faster.

It is not clear whether New Zealand and MethaneSAT will be part of the UN system. A spokesperson for the minister said it was possible, but not confirmed at this stage.