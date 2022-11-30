Climate change: Funding an early hurdle for Auckland's emissions plan

Auckland Council will plant trees in south Auckland parks and streets to increase shelter in poorly shaded areas. (video from May 2022)

Funding could be an early hurdle for Auckland’s plans to cut transport emissions by 64% over the next eight years to curb global warming.

Auckland Transport said it is working on the immediate actions it can take under the council’s Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP) but these “require additional funding in the upcoming budget”.

The budget, which will be proposed by the mayor Wayne Brown on December 15, is the toughest in the council’s 12-year history, with a forecast deficit of up to $295 million, to be closed.

TERP is the most critical element in the city achieving its goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but is not one Brown’s top priorities since his election in October.

The emissions reduction plan was adopted by AT and the council in August and September, but since his election Brown has called for a “complete change in approach” by the agency, with three of its eight council-appointed board members heeding his call to resign.

He wrote to AT’s board in October and said the change should better recognise the current need to “rely on the roading and car parking networks”.

The mayor’s public comments appear in contrast to the hopes of the two councillors he has appointed to chair committees that will oversee the transport plan.

“I would sincerely hope council is still 100% committed to the targets we all set last term, either unanimously or with overwhelming majorities,” said Richard Hills, who chairs the Planning Environment and Parks committee, in an interview with Stuff.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Transport investment will need to change in Auckland to enable a halving of driving by 2030 (File photo)

John Watson, whose Transport and Infrastructure committee oversees the TERP part of climate action, said: “This is not the time to throw up the white flag, quite the reverse.”

To reach TERP’s goal requires a halving of driving in the next eight years, a 10-fold increase in cycling and walking and a nine-fold increase in public transport use.

“[The] implementation plan for TERP is being developed and will require significant behaviour change and significantly higher levels of funding than are currently available,” said AT in an update to Watson’s first committee meeting, due on December 1.

Climate change action lobbyist Paul Winton, who is part of the All Aboard coalition, said in an earlier interview that he didn’t believe the mayor’s budget proposal was critical to the emissions reduction plan, as the key issue was to spend the existing funding differently.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Climate action campaigner Paul Winton is part of the All Aboard coalition (File photo)

“The climate plan requires less operating spending, less in capital costs and will cost families and businesses less,” he said.

Auckland Transport goes into the council’s budget setting process without its chair and two directors, following mayoral-driven resignations, and the process to secure a new chief executive has yet to conclude.