Snugger, lower-waste buildings will shrink climate pollution

Most homes should be able to cut power bills by more than $500 a year. Here is some expert advice.

Offices must be upfront about how energy efficient they are – or aren’t – under new green building rules announced by the Government.

To avoid construction materials headed to landfill, large building projects must also create a waste minimisation plan.

The proposals – set to begin in 2024 – are expected to save the equivalent of nearly 13 million tonnes of carbon emissions out to 2050.

READ MORE:

* NZ wastes a Tiwai smelter-sized chunk of power each year

* Election 2020: Greens look to cut construction industry emissions with new plan

* Government tells builders: time to go green



The rules will apply to commercial, public, industrial and residential apartment buildings larger than a yet-to-be-determined size, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Stand-alone homes won’t need an energy rating – though a ministry spokesperson said the Government “may consider” introducing a similar requirement at a later date.

NZ’s Green Building Council, which administers energy efficiency assessments for commercial properties, welcomed the news. Chief executive Andrew Eagles said the changes would save businesses money plus shrink their greenhouse footprints.

“You can manage what you don’t measure. For too long it’s been hidden. The evidence from other countries is that you get a 30 to 45% reduction in energy use and carbon just as a result of people not wanting to be on a low rating.”

Australia has mandatory energy efficiency ratings for commercial buildings, a system known as NABERS. First introduced 24 years ago, the regulation reduced businesses’ energy bills by an estimated $1.5 billion and prevented 9 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

“It starts to be a mark of quality,” Eagles said.

123RF The Green Building Council trains and audits assessors under the NABERS energy efficiency scheme.

Less than one third of Australia’s electricity is produced by renewable power stations.

In Aotearoa, most power comes from hydro, geothermal, wind and solar generation. But up to 20% of all electricity each year is generated by burning natural gas and coal. Fossil-fuelled power stations also ramp up at peak times when demand for power is high.

“Everyone talks about more renewables. But there’s huge potential for us just to be saving more,” Eagles said.

Nearly 100 buildings are currently rated under the New Zealand version of NABERS. In total, 390 premises have been assessed since the system were licenced by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority.

Eagles wants the rules to eventually apply to a wide range of buildings, including retail premises, schools and hospitals.

Building owners may face “some upfront costs” such as the installation of an energy monitor to improve their ratings. But the power bill savings will be significant, Eagles said.

“You’re talking about tens of thousands of dollars a year on a reasonably sized building.”

Government agencies will only rent commercial office space rated at least 4 stars under NABERS. Other businesses are likely to treat that as a yardstick, he added.

Half of all waste sent to rubbish dumps comes from the construction sector – so waste minimisation plans are “a great idea”, Eagles said.

“We know it’s possible to divert 60% to 80% of waste from landfill.”

Individual home builders won’t initially be required to submit a waste plan to council, the ministry said. But the rules are set to apply to subdivisions and developments as well as commercial building projects.